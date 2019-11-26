Resigning, Fadnavis Makes Huge Revelation: 'Ajit Pawar Had Approached Me'

Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis announced that he would resign from the post on Tuesday afternoon. In a significant twist in the Maharashtra government formation, Ajit Pawar resigned from the post of Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra after the Supreme court announced its verdict on the floor test on Tuesday morning. Moments after NCP's Ajit Pawar's resignation as the DyCM, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis addressed the media and apprised them about Ajit's proposal to form a government with the BJP, while also announcing his own resignation.

Briefing the media on Ajit's intent to form a govt, Fadnavis said, "Ajit Pawar came to us with a proposal to form a government with us. He gave us the letter of support and only then we went ahead to form a government. But today after the Supreme court ruling for a floor test, Ajit Pawar approached me and told me that he would not be able to continue as the Dy CM and tendered his resignations. And now we don't have the numbers."

Fadnavis further spoke about the breaking up of the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance, and stated that "Unfortunately, there was never a pre-poll pact that the BJP would give the post of CM to the Shiv Sena. The Shiv Sena decided to bargain for that. They thought hard bargaining could get them the CM post." Fadnavis also added, "The people that have never left the gates of Matoshree, went begging to the doors of Sonia Gandhi and begged her over their greed for more power."

SC orders floor test on Wednesday

The Supreme Court, on Tuesday, has ordered a floor test in the Maharashtra Assembly on Wednesday - November 27, at 5 PM. The apex court has also asked for no secret ballot to be used for casting votes. The Supreme Court has also stated that a Protem Speaker must be appointed immediately and that he will hold the floor test on Wednesday.

Furthermore, the apex court has called for a Special Assembly session on November 27 to administer the oath to all MLAs prior to the floor test at 5 PM. The apex court has also stated that the floor test will be telecasted live. The Supreme Court has not commented on the constitutional validity of the present government and the governor's decision.

