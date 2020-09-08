Telangana Assembly Passes Resolution Seeking Bharat Ratna For Former PM Narasimha Rao

On Tuesday, the Telangana assembly passed a resolution urging the central government to confer Bharat Ratna, the country's highest civilian honour, on former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao.

The resolution mentioned the late leader as the son of Telangana and a statesman and said he was the first person from South India to become the Prime Minister of the country It also called for the installation of his statue and portrait in the parliament complex and renaming the central university in Hyderabad after the late leader.

"Telangana Legislative Assembly unanimously resolves to request the central government to announce Bharat Ratna award after his demise to the son of Telangana during the centenary celebrations," the resolution said.

The state government had earlier launched a dedicated website as a platform to showcase birth centenary celebrations of the former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao. TRS MP and Chairman of the PV Narasimha Rao Centenary Celebrations Committee K Keshava Rao launched the website "https://pvnr.telangana.gov.in" at Ravindra Bharathi here, an official release said. The website will serve as the one-stop resource for all the information related to the birth centenary celebrations of the former Prime Minister being organised by the state government.

READ: After Hong Kong & Telangana, first case of COVID-19 reinfection reported in Bengaluru

READ: Retired IAS officer Partha Sarathi appointed Telangana Election Commissioner

Telangana Assembly Pays Homage To Pranab Mukherjee

Telangana Assembly Speaker P Srinivas Reddy on Monday adjourned the House for Tuesday after the members unanimously passed two separate condolence motions mourning the deaths of former president Pranab Mukherjee and sitting TRS MLA S Ramalinga Reddy who died recently.

Moving the motion for Mukherjee, who passed away on August 31, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Reddy said the political doyen played a crucial role in Telangana formation as the head of a committee appointed by then UPA Government on the statehood issues.

READ: 2,392 new COVID-19 cases in Telangana; 11 deaths up toll to 906

READ: Telangana Assembly pays homage to Pranab Mukherjee