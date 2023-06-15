Resolve To Bring Back Modi Govt In 2024 Polls: Vasundhara Raje

Senior BJP leader and party national vice president Vasundhara Raje on Wednesday urged people to resolve to bring back a Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Raje said the entire world had witnessed the development work done by the government at the Centre under Prime Minister Modi during the past nine years.

Addressing a rally here as part of BJP's outreach drive, Raje urged party workers and people to ensure the Modi government's victory with a thumping majority.

The BJP has been conducting a nationwide outreach programme to mark the completion of nine years of the Modi-led government.

The former Rajasthan chief minister also urged people to root out "corrupt" Jharkhand government from the state in the ensuing Assembly elections which is also scheduled in 2024.

"There is a need to root out JMM-led Hemant Soren government in the state which has become synonymous to corruption," she claimed.

Earlier during the day Raje while addressing media at Deoghar, listed digital revolution, abrogation of Article 370 to end the special status of Jammu and Kashmir, linking of PAN with Aadhaar besides a slew of development schemes among others as major achievements of the Modi government.

Hitting out at Raje, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha alleged that she was talking of corruption when her party had written off huge loans to the industrialists at the cost of common masses.

Addressing a press conference senior JMM leader Supriyo Bhattacharya alleged that she has no acceptance in her own state as a result of which "the BJP party is undecided whether to field her or not" in elections to the Rajasthan assembly.