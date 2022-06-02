After shifting its Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs) in Rajasthan to a Udaipur hotel, the Congress party has followed similar measures in Haryana as well as Chhattisgarh. According to Republic TV's sources, Congress has booked 20 to 25 rooms in Raipur's Mayfair Lake Resort, which is located in Atal Nagar. Another hotel is also booked in the names of the grand old party leaders near the Chitrakote waterfall area of the Bastar district in Chhattisgarh.

As per the sources, four to five Congress leaders have already arrived at Member of Parliament Deepender Singh Hooda's residence. The Congress party, on Wednesday, shifted its Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs) in Rajasthan to a Udaipur hotel, fearing that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party will poach them ahead of the forthcoming Rajya Sabha elections that are held on June 10. Several independent MLAs and other parties' MLAs are supporting the Congress in the Ashok Gehlot-led government in Rajasthan.

The decision comes a day after media baron Subhash Chandra, who is supported by the BJP, filed his nomination papers as an independent candidate for the Rajya Sabha elections. He is currently a member of the Upper House of Parliament from Haryana and his term is going to expire on August 1.

His decision to file papers as an independent candidate had prompted Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot to allege that the saffron party wants to indulge in horse-trading. CM Ashok Gehlot termed the move 'an old trick' by the ruling BJP party which is destined to fail as it did 15 years ago. He had stated the ruling Congress with its 108 MLAs in the state Assembly is set to win two of the four seats going to the elections on June 10.

After the Sonia Gandhi-led party wins two seats, it will have 26 surplus votes, 15 short of the required 41 to win the third seat. On the other hand, the saffron party has fielded 71 MLAs in the state assembly and is set to win one seat, after which it will be left with 30 surplus votes.

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) wrote to Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra and Assembly Speaker CP Joshi demanding that the six party MLAs who defected to the Congress be barred from voting in the Rajya Sabha polls. State BSP president Bhagwan Singh Baba, in the letter, stated a case under the Anti-Defection Law is going on against the MLAs in the Supreme Court.

Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi summoned by ED

Meanwhile, on the other hand, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) summoned Congress president Sonia Gandhi and former party head Rahul Gandhi for questioning over alleged money laundering in the National Herald case. The Congress leaders have alleged that the summons reeked of 'political vendetta' and that the 'BJP is misusing and abusing authority.' Strongly condemning the summons, the Congress leaders have termed it 'a great threat to autocracy.' Both Sonia and Rahul Gandhi are among the promoters and shareholders of Young Indian Pvt. Limited, which owns the National Herald newspaper.