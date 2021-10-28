Miffed with Meghalaya Governor Satya Pal Malik's allegations on Goa government, BJP Goa chief Sadanand Shet Tanavade on Wednesday, urged him to respect his constitutional position. He added that Malik's vague political statements would defile the sanctity of his post. Malik has alleged that the 'Goa govt is corrupt in every sphere'. TMC and AAP eye to dethrone BJP from Goa in the upcoming state polls in February 2022.

BJP dismisses Malik's allegations

The Governor of Meghalaya Shri #SatyaPalMalik Ji should respect the sanctity of his constitutional position and not defile it by making vague political statements. pic.twitter.com/2AiOei9hMX — SADANAND SHET TANAVADE सदानंद शेट तानावडे (@ShetSadanand) October 27, 2021

In a recent interview, Malik said, "When the lockdown was imposed, Goa govt had shut all essential shops to saying that they would serve good door-to-door, which was impossible. People from Congress also complained to me and I took cognizance and informed PM Modi. They (Centre) asked the govt only, who was doing it. Mining trucks that passed from near the airport spread Corona. I told them to stop it, but they didn't. That is why Corona spread."

In response, TMC and AAP accused Goa CM Dr. Pramod Sawant of corruption. Demanding Sawant's resignation, Trinamool has demanded a high-level judicial enquiry by a retired Supreme Court judge into the alleged corruption. TMC eyes to dethrone BJP from Goa in the upcoming state polls in February 2022.

Malik & BJP

Malik was dogged with controversies since 2018 when he dissolved the Jammu-Kashmir assembly citing extensive horse-trading, the impossibility of forming a stable government after BJP pulled out of the Mehbooba Mufti government. Later, he oversaw the bifurcation of J&K and the revocation of Article 370. But he was later transferred to Goa as the Governor, while Girish Chandra Murmu took his place. In Goa too, Malik ran into trouble after criticising the Pramod Sawant govt and was transferred to Meghalaya as Governor on 18 August, 2020.

Recently, Malik has also urged the government to guarantee MSP to protesting farmers via legislation and resolve the issue. He questioned the government's hesitancy in doing so adding that the farmers will compromise for no less. Last year, he had backed the farmers' protests urging the Centre to start talks with them.