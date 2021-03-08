'Respecting Women Is Our Motto': Mamata Denies BJP's Charge On Crimes Against Women In WB

On the occasion of International Women's Day, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addressed a rally in Kolkata where she lashed out at the BJP for its allegations surrounding crimes against women in the state. "We are celebrating women's freedom, we will not accept women's disrespect. Women have built Bengal and the country, women are like goddesses protecting us, women are the ultimate truth," said Mamata Banerjee.

Responding to BJP's criticism citing trafficking, rape, and crimes against women in the state, Mamata asked the saffron party to refer to the statistics of Gujarat and UP where the BJP government was in power. "Crime against women-- Shah and Modi just talk in riddles and lies here in Bengal. They come to Bengal and say that Bengal women are not safe. If they are not safe how do they go out at night? In the last 2 years, crimes against women in Gujarat have increased, rapes have increased in UP and Ahmedabad. We have done a lot, what have you done?" she asked.

Amit Shah and Narendra Modi are two syndicate ministers who come to Bengal and lie. I respect the chair of a Prime Minister but it is surprising to see a Prime Minister lie: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata#WestBengalElections2021 pic.twitter.com/qMyYxdSt4s — ANI (@ANI) March 8, 2021

Mamata attacks PM Modi

The TMC Supremo also hit out at the PM Modi-led Centre over the rising fuel prices in Bengal saying that the state would give a 'befitting reply' to them in the upcoming elections. They are increasing the price of gas cylinders every day. But whenever elections near, they start giving out gas cylinders. They will capture Bengal. First, manage Delhi, Bengal will give a befitting reply to you," she said.

Further attacking PM Modi, Mamata Banerjee accused the Centre of not providing any financial aid during cyclone Amphan, hitting out at him over the naming of the Narendra Modi stadium. "He is afraid of COVID and he has pasted his own photo on the vaccine. A stadium has been renamed to his name, next he will change India's name to his name. Do you think anyone will look at your picture? Just writing a speech and reading it out is not enough. Do you know how much progress Bengal has seen in the last 9 years?" the TMC Chief questioned.

"You never helped during Amphan, we stayed by our people, you never even stepped out during COVID. Your crowd was funded, but money does not buy everything. We will play, we will do, we will fight, we will win. We do not want BJP. Respecting women is our motto," she added.

Elections are scheduled to be held in 8 phases in West Bengal starting from March 27 with the final round of voting taking place on April 29. The counting of votes in the state will take place on May 2.

