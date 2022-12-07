'Results Will Be Same As MCD': Punjab CM Mann's Bold Prediction For Gujarat & Himachal

As Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) takes an early lead in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann made a bold prediction before Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh election results on December 8.

"First Arvind Kejriwal had ended 15 years of Congress rule in Delhi. Now he's ended 15 years of BJP rule in MCD. The people don't like hate politics. The people vote for schools, hospitals, electricity, cleanliness and infrastructure," Mann said adding that AAP will get a majority in the MCD polls.

Taking a dig at BJP, the Punjab Chief Minister said, "Seven Chief Ministers, 450 MPs were campaigning. Tomorrow, I will come at the same time and the results will be the same as MCD."

When informed that exit polls are hinting that AAP will not make government in Gujarat, Mann said, "The BJP is saying that they don't believe the exit poll. They said that the exit poll will be wrong. Then why it cannot be wrong tomorrow? Now I'm going for a meeting but will later celebrate this (MCD) win."

MCD polls: AAP crosses 100-mark, threatens to end BJP's 15-year reign

The AAP looks on the path to end the Bharatiya Janata Party's 15-year rule at MCD with the latest trends and results showing Arvind Kejriwal's party at 136 while BJP at 100.

According to figures available at 1 pm, the AAP has won 111 seats and was ahead in 21. The BJP on the other hand has won 91 and was leading in 14.

Meanwhile, Congress has just won 6 seats and was leading in two other seats. The majority mark is 126 in the 250-ward Municipal Corporation of Delhi.

AAP chief spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj claimed that his party will win more than 180 seats. "We have decked up our office... The BJP did not cite any achievement of their 15-year tenure in the MCD during the campaigning," he said.