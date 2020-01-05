Retired Army Chief VK Singh Comes In Support Of CAA, Says Oppn Has 'misled' People

On Sunday, Union Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways in New Delhi and retired Army Chief, VK Singh came out in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act, stating that the act has nothing to do with taking away anyone's Citizenship but giving Citizenship to persecuted minorities instead. He also stated that political parties have 'misled' people on this Act due to vote bank politics. VK Singh also said that while BJP was trying to help the people through CAA, the Opposition was trying to spread confusion regarding across the country.

"The parties who work only for the vote bank have misled the people. The Citizenship Amendment Act does not mean it will take away citizenship from the people. It is just a step for the persecuted minorities who have entered our country from neighboring states like Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh. This is an initiative to provide people with citizenship rights so that they have a healthy life," VK Singh said.

Former Army Chief condemns attack on Nankana Sahib

VK Singh slammed the recent attack on Gurdwara Nankana Sahib in Pakistan where a mob of 400 pelted stones at the holy shrine and nearby Sikh residents stating that the attack "shows" that our people were not safe in other countries, the very reason why CAA will help them. "The attack shows that our people are not safe in other countries and here CAA will help to reside in India with citizenship." VK Singh also took a jibe at Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra who visited the family members of the vandals that were killed in police firing during the anti-CAA protests saying that, "I do not care what they do. What Priyanka Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi say is not irrelevant to me."

