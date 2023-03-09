Bihar Migrants In TN: Stalin Alleges BJP Hand In 'fake News', Claims Ulterior Motive

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin blamed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the proliferation of fake news on social media about the violence against the people of Bihar working in Tamil Nadu.

He also assured about the safety of the natives from Bihar employed in the southern state and also dispelled any truth in the news of violence, citing the DGP of the state and the Bihar government officials.

BJP behind the fake news

Stalin, alleging BJP’s role in the conspiracy to create fake news about the violence against the people from Bihar working in Tamil Nadu, said, “For many decades, people belonging to various states have been living in Tamil Nadu. They have faced no problem ever. In the last few years many have come here seeking employment. They faced no problem whatsoever in any part of Tamil nadu. But a few create fake videos and are spreading lies. BJP office bearers from the northern states are involved, it reveals their ulterior motive. One can understand their agenda. If you notice that such lies were spread the very next day, I stressed upon the necessity of unity among parties opposed to BJP at all India level.”

He also expressed confidence that no incidents of violence have been faced by the natives from Bihar. Stalin cited the state DGP and the the Bihar state officials who visited the state and said, “I enquired if migrant workers are affected anywhere immediately after i received news about such rumours being spread. I apprised Bihar Chief minister nitish Kumar that nobody is affected anywhere. The DGP of Tamil Nadu has also dismissed the fake claims and reassured them. A team of Bihar government officials also came here and went back with full satisfaction about the peace prevailing here,” Stalin stated.

Fake videos on violence against natives from Bihar

An undated video surfaced in the early week of March on social media wherein migrant labourers from Bihar in an undated location were seen being allegedly ill-treated and assaulted.

Responding to the reports, CM Nitish Kumar announced a team of four members consisting of senior officers to visit the southern state to investigate the issue of violence against migrant labourers on the pretext of "hate crime" in Tamil Nadu.

Image: PTI