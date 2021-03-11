Rift In Congress Continues As Kerala Leaders Oppose New Candidate List Ahead Of Polls

A day after senior Congress leader PC Chacko announced his exit from the grand old party, other leaders too have expressed discontent pertaining to the candidate list for upcoming polls. According to party sources, PJ Kurien has lashed out against the candidate selection for the elections. Apart from Kurien, two other leaders have had similar concerns, namely, Oommen Chandy and Ramesh Chennithala.

'KC Venugopal is calling the shots': Sources

In addition, sources have also stated that Congress leader KC Venugopal is calling the shots ahead of the state elections. The disagreements within the party have also surfaced even as top Congress leaders from Kerala are meeting the party high command in Delhi. The leaders who are opposing the candidate selection have also stated that the grand old party's high command is ignoring survey findings on winnable candidates in the state. Accusing the high command, the leaders who have disagreed with the candidate selection have stated that only the names put forth by Venugopal are being considered for elections.

Earlier, Chacko had also raised the same issue and alleged that the party cannot maintain 'democracy'. He added that decisions within the Congress party in Kerala are taken by one or two individuals.

PC Chacko Resigns From Congress

In a major setback ahead of polls, senior leader PC Chacko announced his exit from the grand old party on Wednesday. Addressing the press on Wednesday, PC Chacko called Congress a 'total failure' and revealed that he had submitted his resignation from all positions to party president Sonia Gandhi. PC Chacko was a former Congress MP in the Lok Sabha from the Thrissur constituency.

Chacko too had alleged that candidates were not selected by Congress on the basis of winnability and claimed that only one or two persons were involved in the selection of candidates. The former Congress MP further claimed that the party was split into two factions in the state (A & I) and that he had asked the party's high command to protect those who didn't belong to either group. As per Chacko, worthy candidates were being ignored and kept out but names suggested by the two factions were being considered.

Kerala Assembly polls

In the 2016 Kerala Assembly election, the CPI(M)-led Left Front swept the 140-member Assembly by bagging 91 seats. In contrast, the candidates of the UDF could win from only 47 constituencies. On the other hand, BJP failed to make an impact with only O Rajagopal winning from the Nemom constituency. Subsequently, CPI(M) leader Pinarayi Vijayan was sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Kerala on May 25, 2016.