Rift In Congress Over Karnataka CM Face Resurfaces Even As Bengaluru Grapples With Floods

Even as Bengaluru grapples with floods, the tussle in Congress over the Chief Ministerial candidate for the 2023 Karnataka Assembly polls resurfaced on Tuesday. While attacking the Basavaraj Bommai-led government for its purported mismanagement of the situation, Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar asserted, "Come 2023, I promise to put an end to all this and restore Namma Bengaluru to its former glory".

The emphasis on the word 'I' implies that he virtually projected himself as the Congress' Karnataka CM face in next year's election even though the high command is yet to take a decision.

Tussle over Karnataka CM face

Since last year, there has been a rift in Congress on whether DK Shivakumar or Siddaramaiah should be the Karnataka CM if the party comes back to power in 2023. Siddaramaiah, who served as the CM from 2013 to 2018, became the first Karnataka leader in 40 years to complete his full term. While he is currently the Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly, Shivakumar was appointed as the Karnataka Congress chief. One instance where the rift came to the fore is May 2021 when Karnataka Congress' official Twitter handle posted that the COVID-19 pandemic would have been in control had Shivakumar been the CM.

However, this tweet was deleted thereafter without any explanation giving rise to the speculation that the Siddaramaiah camp is miffed. Meanwhile, Congress MLAs Zameer Ahmed Khan and Raghavendra Hitnal publicly projected Siddaramaiah as the next CM of the state. Warning these leaders on June 22, 2021, for commenting on the leadership issue, Disciplinary Committee Chairman Rahman Khan affirmed that making statements in favour of one leader does not serve the purpose of Congress when it is in opposition.

But, this failed to make an impact as two more legislators- JN Ganesh and Bhima Naik also favoured the former Karnataka CM. At a programme of the Vokkaliga community held in July this year, Shivakumar urged them to back him as the Chief Ministerial candidate. Subsequently, Siddaramaiah also showcased his strength as lakhs of people including former Congress president Rahul Gandhi attended his 75th birthday celebrations on August 3 at Davangere. The Karnataka Assembly election is scheduled to be held on or before May 2023.