Rift In Haryana BJP? Anij Vij Offers To Resign From Cabinet After Losing Key Portfolio

In a sign of internal turmoil in BJP, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij revealed on Thursday that he had offered to resign from the state Cabinet. A 6-time MLA from the Ambala Cantonment constituency, Vij made his resentment public after he was divested of the key Urban Local Bodies portfolio which was allocated to Hisar MLA Kamal Gupta, who was inducted into the Council of Ministers on Tuesday.

The senior BJP leader was also miffed because Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar reportedly indicated that he wants to take away the Home portfolio from him and keep it with himself.

Haryana Minister Anil Vij told, “I then said, if he so wishes, he may take all portfolios". “I said that I am willing to give up all my portfolios, why just one or two,” he added. At present, he holds the portfolios of Home, Health, Ayush, Technical Education and Science and Technology.

Earlier, speculation about a rift in the saffron party was rife after Vij skipped the oath-taking ceremony of Kamal Gupta and JJP legislator Devender Singh Babli. When asked about the absence of the Haryana Home Minister, BJP's state president OP Dhankar remarked, "He is our senior leader and we take decisions after consulting him". Incidentally, even Khattar has given up one of his portfolios - 'Housing for All', to Gupta.

Anil Vij's tug-of-war with Khattar

The rumoured tussle between Anil Vij and Manohar Lal Khattar dates back to the 2014 Haryana Assembly election when the former was pipped to the CM's post by the first-time MLA.

Taking to Twitter in February 2015, Vij said, "Thank you Chief Minister for taking a keen interest in my departments. I’m relaxed." This was perceived as a dig at Khattar, who had launched a number of schemes pertaining to the portfolios handled by him. A year earlier, the Haryana Home Minister was stripped of the Criminal Investigation Department portfolio, which was later allocated to the CM.

Despite the fact he had complained over not being briefed by the CID, he said, "I have always maintained Chief Minister is supreme and he can take away or divide any department". Earlier in 2021, another controversy erupted after Vij was in favour of replacing Manoj Yadava as the Director General of Police after the end of his two-year term whereas Khattar wanted to retain him. However, the Union Home Ministry granted a one-year extension to Yadava in March.

(With PTI inputs)