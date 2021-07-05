Rift In Haryana Congress? MLAs Meet At Deepender Hooda's Place Before Meeting KC Venugopal

After Rajasthan and Punjab, the Congress party in Haryana is all set to face similar political challenges within the party as it seems to be divided into two factions. On Monday (July 5), Haryana Congress leader Deepender Hooda met party MLAs ahead of the meeting with Congress General Secretary K. C. Venugopal. The Haryana Congress MLAs held a meeting at Deepender Hooda's residence where at least 24 members supporting Hooda were present.

It has been reported that party members close to Hooda have demanded him to lead the party from Haryana however in another set of factions, Pradesh Congress Chief Kumari Selja has also formed her demands. A total of 19 MLAs and loyalists of former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda had recently met the state party in-charge Vivek Bansal in New Delhi to demand a change of guard in the state leadership. As per PTI, at the meeting on July 1 with party's Haryana in-charge Vivek Bansal in New Delhi, legislators raised the issue that Congress does not have district unit chiefs for the past eight years.

Trouble brewing within Haryana's Congress camp?

Meanwhile, PTI also reported that a senior Congress leader, who attended the meeting, said that the MLAs had sought a change in leadership at the Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC)-level "to strengthen the party. "It was conveyed that we need strong leadership in the state and a powerful leader who will swing the prevailing political circumstances in the state to the party's advantage. For this, a key role for Mr Hooda was suggested," the leader told PTI on Friday.

However, both Vivek Bansal Haryana Congress chief Kumari Selja maintained silence and played down the murmurs of a leadership change and said that the MLAs can meet their party in-charge while speaking to media persons after the meeting.

"I don't see any indiscipline if party legislators go and meet the party's state unit in-charge and say something. It is their right. Bansal sahab has later clarified what the meeting was all about." Selja told to reporters.

In the Haryana Assembly, the Congress holds 31 seats whereas the ruling BJP-led alliance holds 55 posts out of the 90 seats in total.