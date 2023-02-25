Rift In Mahagathbandhan? Rahul Gandhi Now Appears On Rally Posters In Bihar Post Criticism

The Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) Rally which is scheduled in Bihar's Purnia on Saturday has brought a major embarrassment for the Congress party as Rahul Gandhi's picture went missing a day before from the event's posters. However, his picture has now been brought back after several Congress leaders in the ruling alliance expressed their disappointment.

The ruling Grand Alliance in Bihar consists of several parties including Rashtriya Janata Dal, Janata Dal (U), Congress, and other left parties. Rahul Gandhi's absence from the rally posters has raised eyebrows in the political space. However, Bihar Congress Committee called a meeting immediately after which Gandhi's picture on the event posters was seen.

This development also comes after Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar declared himself as the opposition's Prime Ministerial candidate for the 2024 general elections. While addressing the 11th General Convention of CPI(M) in Patna, he urged the Congress-led opposition to come under one roof to fight the 2024 battle together. He also mentioned that if the opposition parties follow his suggestions, then BJP will be dethroned next year.

BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad slammed the Bihar CM for his aspirations to become the Prime Minister. He said, "CM Nitish Kumar has not directed but requested the opposition to make him the Prime Ministerial candidate. What has happened to him? He is not able to govern Bihar properly, the state is upset with his governance. There is a conflict within his party and he has come out to become the Prime Minister."

Mahagathbandhan Rally in Purnia

According to the senior leadership of the ruling alliance, the joint rally in Purunia will raise issues about the centre's negligence of Bihar in Budget 2023-24. The rally will also protest against the BJP-led central government for its alleged failure in running the country.

Notably, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is also arriving in Bihar today to attend day-long political events. During his visit, he will address a public meeting in Lauria under Valmiki Nagar Lok Sabha Constituency in Bihar to strengthen the party activities.

On the other hand, the Grand Alliance is preparing to answer Union Home Minister Amit Shah through a mega rally in Purnia where Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, Congress State President Akhilesh Prasad Singh, and other leaders of Grand Alliance are likely to be present.