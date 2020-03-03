Rift In MVA Over Muslim Quota? CM Uddhav Differs From NCP, Says Issue Not Discussed Yet

Addressing a press briefing on Tuesday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray contradicted NCP on the issue of introducing 5% reservation for Muslims in educational institutions. Maintaining that this matter had not come before him or the government for discussion, Thackeray asserted that reservation for Muslims would be examined on its merits. Highlighting the relevance of the Maratha reservation case in the Supreme Court, he called upon the opposition to save its energy when the Muslim quota matter is officially taken up. He clarified that even Shiv Sena had not taken any position on this issue.

Uddhav Thackeray remarked, “This issue of Muslim reservation has not come up before the government till now. Opposition must save its energy for the time when we actually discuss this matter. When the issue comes up, it will be examined. The government is fighting the Maratha reservation matter in court with full strength. Yesterday, I gave an answer pertaining to the Dhangar reservation in the Legislative Council. When the issue of Muslim reservation comes up, let’s see. It has neither come before me or the government. The issue has not come up, there is no position, Shiv Sena has not taken any position on it.”

NCP's Nawab Malik declared intent on Muslim quota

Speaking on the floor of the Legislative Council on February 28, Maharashtra Minority Affairs Minister Nawab Malik revealed that the Maha Vikas Aghadi government would introduce a bill to the implement the Bombay HC’s decision on Muslim quota. His response came to a question by Congress MLC Sharad Ranpise. Moreover, he added that the bill would be passed in time before the beginning of the new academic year.

In the Legislative Council, Nawab Malik said, "The High Court has given its nod to give 5% reservation to Muslims in government educational institutions. But the previous BJP-led government did not take any action on it. Now we have announced that we will implement the High Court's order in the form of law as soon as possible.”

