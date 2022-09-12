Is all okay within Sharad Pawar's National Congress Party (NCP)? The question has again taken a centre stage after former Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and NCP leader Ajit Pawar on Sunday stormed off from the party's national convention midway in front of NCP supremo Sharad Pawar.

The NCP MLA from Maharashtra's Baramati, Ajit Pawar who was present at the party's national convention in Delhi, left the stage shortly after party leader Jayant Patil was given the chance to speak before him, stirring rumours of a schism in the party.

The former deputy chief minister was not in his seat when NCP Member of Parliament (MP) Praful Patel said on stage that Ajit Pawar would speak before Sharad Pawar's concluding remark. Later, Patel revealed in front of party cadres who were chanting in favour of the former deputy chief minister of Maharashtra that Ajit Pawar had excused himself to use the washroom and would return for the address.

It is pertinent to mention that earlier in 2019, a rift in NCP emerged when Ajit Pawar extended support to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to form government in Maharashtra, while the Shiv Sena, NCP, and Congress were still considering the alliance. As a result, on November 23, 2019, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis took the oath of office as chief minister, with Ajit Pawar serving as his deputy. The two were sworn in at a ceremony early in the morning, but the government barely lasted for 80 hours.

Sharad Pawar not in PM race: Praful Patel

Senior NCP leader Praful Patel clarified that party supremo Sharad Pawar will not be the Prime Ministerial candidate of the Opposition in the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections. Stating that Pawar had played positive politics, Patel asserted that the NCP president is not in the competition to become the PM face of the Opposition.

When asked about any differences with Congress, the party general secretary said, "There is no reason for any dissociation with Congress. We have been a part of the United Progressive Alliance (UPA). Parties with similar ideologies should come together."

"Also, Sharad Pawar will not be a PM candidate. He never was, and he never will be. He is not in the competition of becoming a face. He has never expressed the desire," he added.

It is significant to mention that earlier on Saturday, Pawar was re-elected as the NCP's President for the next four years. Notably, Pawar has been holding the office since 1999 when he founded the party with PA Sangma and Tariq Anwar after splitting from Congress.

(With inputs from ANI)