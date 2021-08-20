Rift In RJD Camp, Tejashwi Yadav Says His Elder Brother Tej Pratap Should Be Disciplined

Amid the growing crisis in the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) camp, Bihar Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav on Friday said that his elder brother Tej Pratap Yadav, who is also a party MLA, should be disciplined and that is what our parents have taught us.

"Tej Pratap Yadav may be my elder brother but our parents have raised us with the culture that we should respect elders. No matter what, indiscipline is not okay. Indiscipline within the party causes trouble. Tej Pratap should be disciplined," Tejashwi said, while leaving for Delhi to celebrate Raksha Bandhan with his sisters.

On Tej Pratap's displeasure, Tejashwi said that resentments keep happening in the party and it does not matter. Sources informed that Tej Pratap has been ordered to behave himself by RJD President Lalu Prasad Yadav.

Earlier in the day, Tej Pratap reached the residence of his mother Rabri Devi in Patna, where Tejashwi is staying. He alleged that Tejashwi's advisor Sanjay Yadav didn't let him speak with his brother.

"I had come to meet Tejashwi. As soon as we started talking, Sanjay Yadav interrupted in the middle and took Tejashwi away. Who is he to come between two brothers?" Tej Pratap Yadav told media persons.

Tej Pratap Yadav on Thursday demanded strict action against party president Jaganand Singh after he sacked his close aides from the position of Chhatra RJD president.

"He (RJD Bihar President Jagdanand Singh) thinks that it is his party. The Party constitution was not followed. Why was no notice issued to our student leaders? He should also ask before taking any decision. I am also Lalu Yadav's son. By saying 'Who's Tej Pratap Yadav', is he trying to blackmail us? They just want to break our 'Krishna-Arjun Jodi'," he had said.

Jagdanand Singh takes dig at Tej Pratap

Taking a dig at Tej Pratap Yadav, Jagdanand Singh said that the question of Tej attending any events of the party only arises if he is invited.

"Tej Pratap is just an MLA in the party's constitutional order. It is not possible for everyone to attend every program of the party. Further, he can only attend if he is invited. Who will be called and who will not be called, that is my job," Singh told news agency ANI.

(With ANI inputs)

(Image Credits: PTI)