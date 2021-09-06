Rift In RJD Escalates As Tej Pratap Forms New Student Organisation After Sacking Of Aide

The rift within RJD escalated on Sunday as Tej Pratap Yadav announced the formation of his own student organization named 'Chhatra Janshakti Parishad'. This development comes days after his public spat with his brother Tejashwi Yadav's close confidante and Bihar RJD president Jagdanand Singh over the removal of his aide Akash Singh from the post of RJD student wing's state chief. Observing that the new outfit will raise issues such as education and unemployment, Tej Pratap Yadav claimed that it would strengthen the party.

Meanwhile, BJP spokesperson Nikhil Anand took a dig at the opposition party's internal strife claiming that Lalu Prasad Yadav had done injustice with Tej Pratap as well as Misa Bharti. He said, "He (Lalu Prasad Yadav) passed on the family's legacy to Tejashwi Ji". Anand added, "Tej Pratap Yadav is making efforts to resurrect his existence. But unfortunately, he hasn't got the right kind of education. How will a bogus student run a student organization?"

Tej Pratap Yadav's growing resentment

Rumour mills went abuzz about the equation between ex-Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav and Tej Pratap after the former was missing from posters of a key meeting of RJD's student wing on August 8. During this meeting, Tej Pratap referred to Jagdanand Singh, who was appointed as the state party chief in November 2019, as 'Hitler'. He said, "There is a huge difference between when I used to come to the party office earlier. The gate of the party office was always open when my father was here, but imposing their will after he was gone. The chair is not someone's legacy".

The infighting intensified after Tej Pratap alleged that Akash Singh was sacked in an unconstitutional manner without giving any prior notice. Responding to this, the Bihar RJD chief stated that the former doesn't hold any post in the party organization and thus, holds no importance. In turn, Tej Pratap demanded action against Jagdanand Singh failing which he would not participate in party activities.