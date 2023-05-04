Rift Within MVA? Uddhav Sena Takes Jibe At Ajit Pawar; 'He Only Aims To Be CM'

In a massive development, Shiv Sena (UBT) mouthpiece Saamana has taken a direct swipe at Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar, in one of the editorials published on May 4. The editorial claimed that Ajit Pawar has ambitions to become Maharashtra Chief Minister.

Backing their claim of Ajit Pawar's ambition to become Maharashtra CM, the editorial mentioned that he took a different stand when NCP leader Sharad Pawar announced his decision to resign from his party's top post. In the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA), Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP are key partners, and the editorial is now being considered as a rift within the grand alliance.

Sharad Pawar consternated his cadres on Tuesday by announcing his decision to step down as chief of the political outfit that he helmed since 1999. Pawar's resolution came at an event in Mumbai's YB Chavan Centre after he released the updated version of his Marathi autobiography, 'Lok Majhe Sangati'.

The entire auditorium witnessed a massive protest by NCP cadres, opposing Pawar's decision to quit as NCP chief, with top leaders shedding tears."We're not ready to accept your decision of resigning from the post of NCP president. We want you to reconsider your decision," said party leaders. However, Ajit Pawar was seen as satisfied with Sharad Pawar's resignation move.

Ajit Pawar's stand on Sharad Pawar's resignation move

While every NCP leader in the YB Chavan Centre in Mumbai stood firm in showing their opposition to Sharad Pawar's decision, Ajit Pawar backed his resignation move. "Pawar Saheb himself had said about the necessity of change in guard a few days back. We should see his decision in the light of his age and health also," Ajit Pawar said.

"Everyone has to take a decision according to time, Pawar Saheb has taken a decision and he won't take it back. Pawar Saheb (Sharad Pawar) will always be the head of the NCP family. Whoever will be the new President will work only under Pawar Saheb's guidance," he added.