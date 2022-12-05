‘Right Time To Take PoK’: Harish Rawat Cites Parliament Resolution, 'Pakistan Weak Now'

As Pakistan is in a weak position, this is an opportune time to take the Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) said Congress leader and former Uttarakhand chief minister Harish Rawat, it’s important to note Pakistan’s newly appointed Army Chief Asim Munir in his recent statement said Pakistan will ‘fight back to the enemy if war is imposed on them’.

Munir was alluding to Northern Army Commander, Lt General Upendra Dwivedi's recent statement, the Indian Army is ready to execute orders like taking back the PoK.

‘Congress passed a resolution in the Parliament’: Harish Rawat

Citing a resolution passed in the Parliament when Congress was in power Rawat said, "It is our responsibility to free PoK from the illegal occupation of Pakistan. We passed a resolution in the Parliament during the Congress government. Now, the Modi government should add this too in its agenda. At this time Pakistan is in a weak condition, this is the time when we can take PoK from Pakistan."

Notably, the issue of taking back the PoK came to the fore after Northern Army Commander Lt General Upendra Dwivedi referring to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s statement hinting at capturing parts of Kashmir illegally occupied by Pakistan stated "As far as the Indian Army is concerned, it will carry out any order given by the government of India. We are always ready for it," Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi, the general officer commanding-in-chief of the Northern Command, was quoted by news agency ANI.

#WATCH | As far as the Indian Army is concerned, it'll carry out any order given by the Government of India. Whenever such orders are given, we will always be ready for it: Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi, Northern Army Commander on Defence Minister statement of taking back PoJK pic.twitter.com/iILZWiDVnF — ANI (@ANI) November 22, 2022

Singh speaking at an infantry day function in Srinagar on October 27 spoke about the human rights violations in the parts of Kashmir taken illegally by Pakistan and they will have to pay the price for it someday.

IMAGE: PTI