Rijiju Demands 'action' Against TMC Min Over Insult To Prez; Mamata's 'apology' Not Enough

Law Minister Kiren Rijiju said CM Mamata Banerjee has failed to understand the depth of the situation and demanded strict action against TMC Minister Akhil Giri for insulting the President. He further stated a mere apology by the West Bengal Chief Minister wasn’t enough.

Notably, post the sexist slur by Akhil Giri, CM Mamata Banerjee condemned his remarks and issued an apology, saying she has ‘great regard’ for the president and also cautioned the MLA to not repeat such utterances.

We have the highest regard for the Hon'ble President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu.



Our party strongly condemns the unfortunate remarks made by MLA Akhil Giri & clarifies that we do not endorse such statements. pic.twitter.com/CU3IFSIfle — All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) November 14, 2022

‘Failed to understand the depth of the situation’

The West Bengal Chief Minister has failed to understand the seriousness of his minister’s remarks, said Kiren Rijiju, “West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee has failed to understand the depth of the situation. If she does not take action against a minister who gave derogatory statements about the President, it will be difficult to bring change in the future,”

CM Mamata had earlier apologised for the MLA’s comments on President Murmu and also assured of action against the MLA if he makes similar remarks in the future, “Akhil Giri has committed a mistake. I condemn his utterings and apologise on behalf of my party. My party has already apologized for it. I have great regard for the President. We've cautioned our MLA & if it happens in future then the party will take action.”

Akhil Giri insults President

In a video clip, Giri was heard making derogatory remarks on the "looks of the President" and then gesticulating and chortling to a crowd he was addressing. The party said that it does not condone such statements and that such misogyny is unacceptable. It has thus far refused to take action against him, however.

IMAGE: KIRENRIJIJU, TWITTER / ANI