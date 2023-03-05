Rijiju Hits Back At Anti-India Lobby's Calibrated Attempts To Defame Democracy, Judiciary

Union Law minister Kiren Rijiju on Sunday, March 5, hit back at the Anti-India lobby stating that calibrated attempts are being made to defame India from inside and with the support of foreign entities. This comes in connection with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's recent address in London where he alleged that the structures of Indian democracy are under “brutal attack”.

Kiren Rijiju hits back at anti-India lobby

The Union Minister stated that these people will go to the extent to attack the credibility of the Indian democracy, government, Judiciary and all critical organs like the Defence, Election Commission, and Investigating Agencies.

While speaking at the inauguration of a conference of the Centre's counsels in the Eastern states, Rijiju said, "Every member of a political party must wear its commitment to stand for individual rights, freedom, and liberty because it is an inherent part of our constitution. When we want to make Indiqa a safe and secure place we need to strengthen laws without that freedom does not exist as long as we have a secure boundary and strong state."

"In the name of freedom, if everybody will start running freely where will be discipline and law and order? This is why I said that nobody, organisation or political party can question the functioning of the Indian judiciary as it is independent and can never be forced to play the roles of the opposition Party. Nobody can even question Indian democracy because it runs in our blood. No campaign whatsoever with ulterior motives can succeed in defaming India and its democratic set-up".

Slamming the Anti-India lobby, Kiren Rijiju stated that these gangs get active support from foreign entities to launch a frontal attack against the nation. The people of India will give them a befitting reply, he added.

"These gangs get active support from Anti-India foreign entities to launch frontal attacks against India. Systematically they will assault the credibility of the Indian democracy, Indian Govt, Judiciary & all Critical Organs like Defence, Election Commission, and Investigating Agencies. he Members of Tukde-Tukde Gang should better understand that India has embarked upon a journey of great rejuvenation under the leadership of Narendra Modi Ji. We the people of INDIA will give them a befitting reply," said Kiren Rijiju.

Rahul Gandhi has yet again triggered a massive controversy attacking India's democracy and backing British broadcaster BBC on foreign grounds. "The reason the (Bharat Jodo) yatra became necessary is that the structures of our democracy are under brutal attack... The media, the institutional frameworks, judiciary, Parliament is all under attack and we were finding it very difficult to put the voice of the people through the normal channels".