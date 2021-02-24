Rijiju Slams Gandhis' 'hue & Cry' Over Motera; Clarifies Only Stadium Renamed, Not Complex

Clarifying that only the cricket stadium has been renamed after PM Modi and the name of the whole sports complex in Ahmedabad is Sardar Patel Sports Enclave, MoS Sports Kiren Rijiju quashed the opposition over the name change of the Motera stadium on Wednesday. Taking a dig at the Gandhis for criticising the renaming of the stadium, Rijiju remarked that the 'Parivaar' which never respected Sardar is now making a 'hue & cry'. Just before the India-England third Test, Home Minister Amit Shah had announced that the Motera stadium will now be called the Narendra Modi stadium as he joined President Ram Nath Kovind to inaugurate the state-of-the-art facility on Wednesday morning.

In another tweet, Rijiju called out Congress' hypocrisy over renaming the stadium and listed down several institutions after the Gandhis. Citing a specific incident, Rijiju highlighted that in 2007 Congress chief Sonia Gandhi had visited Arunachal Pradesh and renamed the Arunachal University to Rajiv Gandhi University after the former Indian Prime Minister.

The name of the whole Sports Complex is Sardar Patel Sports Enclave. Only the name of one Cricket Stadium, within that complex has been named as #NarendramodiStadium



Ironically, "The Parivaar", which never respected Sardar Patel, even after his death, is now making hue & cry! https://t.co/CIeLr6uV6K — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) February 24, 2021

READ | Union Min RS Prasad Responds To Cong's Criticism Of Naming Motera Stadium After PM Modi

In 2007, Smt Sonia Gandhi came to Arunachal Pradesh and changed beautiful Arunachal University as Rajiv Gandhi University, laid foundation for Rajiv Gandhi Polytechnic, after having Indira Gandhi Park, Rajiv Gandhi Stadium, Nehru Museum, Jawahar Nehru College, list is endless... https://t.co/Cdl7LAyc8w — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) February 24, 2021

As Home Minister Amit Shah announced the naming of the grand stadium in Ahmedabad after PM Narendra Modi, Congress jumped to raise objections over the move, terming it as an 'insult' to Vallabhai Patel. Congress National Media Coordinator Radhika Khera in a tweet in Hindi said, "Removed Sardar Patel's name with one's own name? A masterstroke by a narcissist Publicity Minister."

Moreover, Gujarat Congress Working President Hardik Patel also took umbrage at the renaming and accused the BJP of insulting Vallabhai Patel after seeking votes in his name. Patel tweeted, "The people of Gujarat will not bear the insult of Sardar Patel."

READ | Ahmedabad's Giant Motera Named 'Narendra Modi Stadium' Before 3rd India-England Test

'It was Modi Ji's dream project'

The world's largest stadium in Ahmedabad was inaugurated on Wednesday by President Ram Nath Kovind and Home Minister Amit Shah, in presence of other dignitaries as well. The state-of-the-art facility can accommodate an awe-inspiring 1.32 lakh spectators. "We have decided to name it after the country's Prime Minister. It was Modi Ji's dream project," said Shah after the inauguration on Wednesday. The President also performed the ground-breaking ceremony for a sports complex in the stadium, to be named Sardar Patel sports complex, for disciplines like football, hockey, basketball, kabbadi, boxing, and lawn tennis among others.

Spread over 63 acres, the stadium has been built at an estimated cost of Rs 800 crore and with a seating capacity of 1,32,000 spectators, it has surpassed the hallowed Melbourne Cricket Ground which can accommodate 90,000. "The total area is equivalent to 32 Olympic size soccer fields put together," stated a note from the Press Information Bureau giving specifics of the enormous structure.

READ | Ex-India Bowler Ashoke Dinda Joins BJP In Bengal Three Weeks After Announcing Retirement

READ | England's Batting Against India Reminding Virender Sehwag Of Rahul Gandhi, Here's Why