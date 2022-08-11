Last Updated:

Rijiju Thanks PM & FM For Tax Devolution To States; Highlights Allocation For Arunachal

Kiren Rijiju reacted to the Central Government on Wednesday releasing two instalments of tax devolution totalling Rs 1.16 lakh crore to states.

A day after the Central Government released two instalments of tax devolution totalling Rs 1.16 lakh crore to states and Union territories, Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Thursday extended gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for the allocations. He also wrote that Arunachal Pradesh, the state to which he belongs, had received the highest per capital allocation.

The leader tweeted, "Thanks to PM Narendra Modi ji and FM Nirmala Sitharaman ji for releasing 2 Tax devolution instalments to States and UTs amounting ₹1.16 lakh crore, including ₹2,049.8 Crore allocation for Arunachal Pradesh, which is the highest Per Capita Allocation State in the country."

The Centre on Wednesday released two instalments of tax devolution totalling Rs 1.16 lakh crore to states. This is in line with the commitment of the government to strengthen the hands of states to accelerate their capital and developmental expenditure, a finance ministry statement said. "The Union Government has released two instalments of tax devolution to State Governments amounting to Rs 1,16,665.75 crore on 10th August 2022, as against normal monthly devolution of Rs 58,332.86 crore," it said. Currently, 41 per cent of taxes collected by the Centre is devolved into 14 instalments among states during a fiscal year.

Freebies debate between Kejriwal & Centre

This comes at a time when Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been making several allegations against the Centre, stating that the Government has decreased money that was given to states.

"The Centre has time and again repeated that they don't have money, and has decreased money that was given to states. Tax being collected is much higher as compared to 2014 but they have no money. Where is the money going? Never in the past 75 years has any government taxed basic food grains. Tax over petrol and diesel is over Rs 1000 crore. They're now saying all free things by the government should end, and fees should be charged in govt schools and hospitals. They're saying free rations to be stopped," the AAP supremo said earlier today. 

