Riots Break Out In Gujarat's Kutch During VHP's Procession To Collect Funds For Ram Mandir

Riots broke out between people belonging to two communities in Kidana village of Gujarat's Kutch district on Sunday evening allegedly over a procession being taken out to collect funds for building the proposed Ram temple at Ayodhya.

The rally, organized by Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) witnessed instances of stone-pelting between the two groups, which snowballed into rioting. A huge mob gathered during the rath yatra turned violent and resorted to arson, leaving several people injured. An auto and two two-wheelers were burnt during the clash.

A curfew-like situation prevailed in Kidana village as prohibitory orders were imposed under section 144 of IPC in the wake of the clash. Police fired tear gas shells and brought the situation under control. The process of detaining people from both groups has been initiated.

Sumit Desai, an in-charge officer of B Division police station in Gandhidham, said the number of persons injured in the clash is unknown as no written complaints have been made yet. Although an FIR will be lodged soon.

Stones pelted at Ram Temple rallies in Indore

A similar incident was reported in Madhya Pradesh last week when stones were pelted by a group of people during vehicle rallies in Indore to raise awareness about the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. The VHP has demanded stern action against miscreants and severe punishment from courts. Police officials informed that so far, 29 persons have been arrested for the incident in Chandankhedi and four cases registered.

Vehicle rallies were being taken out in villages in the state ahead of the launch of a nationwide public campaign by the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust to mobilize funds for the grand temple project. The foundation of the Ram Mandir was laid in Ayodhya by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in August last year after the Supreme Court's historic verdict. The construction is expected to be completed in a span of 36-40 months.

