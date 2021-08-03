Ripun Bora Gives Suspension Notice In RS; Demands Discussion On Assam-Mizoram Border Issue

Congress MP Ripun Bora has demanded a discussion on the Assam-Mizoram border clash in Rajya Sabha. For this, he has given a suspension of business notice in the upper house of Parliament. In the notice, Bora mentioned the matter as "urgent" and sought immediate intervention from Home Ministry.

"Under Rule 267 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Rajya Sabha, I hereby give notice of my intention to move a motion for SUSPENSION OF Business of the House today (3. August 2021) for the purpose of discussing a definite matter of URGENT importance, namely; Six Assam Police personnel were killed and more than 50 injured on July 26, 2021, at Assam -- Mizoram Border on firing by Mizoram Police," the Congress MP said.

Ripun Bora further said that the July 26 clashes may lead to retaliation or some anti-social elements may go for violence in both states. "Union Minister Kiren Rijiju while leading the delegation of NDA MPs of NE Region to meet PM, he said on record that foreign forces are behind the border clash," Bora said while terming the incident a serious matter.

Last week, the border dispute between Assam and Mizoram turned ugly which resulted in the death of six Assam police personnel and one civilian. Following this, the Centre deployed six companies of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in the disputed area.

Assam-Mizoram to solve the border dispute peacefully

Meanwhile, both states have decided to solve the border dispute peacefully. On Monday, Mizoram Chief Minister directed the state police to withdraw FIR against Assam officials. In response, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma also dropped cases against Mizoram Police. This was a result of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's intervention.

On Sunday, the Mizoram government had removed Assam CM's name from the FIR. Assam reciprocated and closed a case against K Vanlalvena, Rajya Sabha MP from Mizoram.

Mizoram CM Zoramthanga had earlier informed that both the states have decided to resolve the matter "amicably". Taking to Twitter, he said, "As per telephonic discussion with Union Home Minister and Assam Chief Minister, we agreed to resolve the Mizoram-Assam border issue amicably through meaningful dialogue."

Image Credit: PTI/Twitter@RipunBora