Ripun Bora Highlights Assam Plans With TMC; Speaks On Infighting Issues In Congress

A day after quitting the Congress and joining the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in Kolkata, former Assam Congress president Ripun Bora addressed a press conference on Tuesday. Speaking on his issues with the grand old party and further on the reason why he called it quits, Ripun Bora also drew light on this future course of plans with the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC.

Bora, who was accompanied by other TMC leaders, stated that he had informed Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi about his decision to quit Congress and said that he was offered best wishes by Rahul Gandhi for his new journey. Furthermore, confirming reports of continuous infighting among Congress leadership, he said that the party is busy fighting with each other and is not able to fight the BJP.

"From an ideological point, if I stay in Congress I can do nothing and I will be wasted in the party", he said further adding that he has no personal problems with the party.

Earlier on Monday, Bora in his resignation letter had alleged that many Congress leaders were working in connivance with the BJP in Assam, particularly with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. While speaking to ANI on the same, Bora said, "The way BJP has grown has threatened the social fabric of the country. Congress being the grand old party should have fought the BJP but there was a lot of fighting within the party. I am convinced only TMC can fight BJP." Also clarifying that he has no grievances against Congress leaders, Bora said that he resigned on a few "policy and ideological matters."

'TMC can stop BJP', claims former Congress leader Ripun Bora

Meanwhile, speaking on his alliance with the Trinamool Congress party, Bora went on to praise West Bengal CM and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee saying that she has held multiple portfolios including the chief minister's position and as a union cabinet minister and has fought very well against the BJP.

"She is fighting with BJP to save the democracy. TMC can stop BJP which is why I have joined the party. TMC is in its initial stages in Assam and it will be soon named Assam Trinamool Congress", he added.

