Ripun Bora Joins Trinamool Congress After Resigning From Congress Due To Party Infighting

Soon after tendering his resignation from Indian National Congress, President of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee, Ripun Bora on Sunday has joined Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC). Bora's resignation comes at a time when the grand-old party has been facing internal disputes since the recently concluded assembly polls in five states. All India Trinamool Congress posted several pictures with former Assam Minister of Education as the party welcomed him.

Delighted to welcome Shri @ripunbora, Former Minister of Panchayat & Rural Development, Minister of Education in Assam, former

Rajya Sabha MP & former President of Assam Pradesh Congress committee!



He joined us today in the presence of Abhishek Banerjee.

Ripun Bora tenders resignation from Congress

In his resignation letter to Congress President Sonia Gandhi, Bora wrote, "Instead of fighting and unitedly and aggressively to prevent BJP at this critical juncture of the country, the leaders of this grand old congress party at different levels are fighting each other for their vested interest." He added that the Congress party in Assam is also not an exception to this.

Bora said that the internal fights have given BJP "ample advantages to grow in every nook and corner." He added with his hardwork to revive the party, he has been able to build Congress to challenge the saffron party, and even in Assembly Election 2021, Congress emerged victorious and "people started to believe and expect of them to form the government."

"But due to continous inner fight by a section of senior most leaders of Assam PCC, people lost faith on us and did not give mandate to us to form the government." In the letter, the Rajya Sabha member also added, "I am very pained to inform you that it is an open secret in Assam that instead of fighting against BJP, a section of Senior most Leaders of Assam PCC have been maintaing secret understanding with BJP govt mainly with the Chief Minister."

The TMC is currently trying to expand their presence in several states, especially in the Northeast. Mamata Banerjee-led party is vying for power in Assam, Meghalaya and Tripura as the latter two are all set to go to polls next year. Earlier, Bora had dismissed claims of leaving Congress, however, this decision comes when the party is slowly losing grip on various states of the country. Bora's departure will come a big blow to the once-prominent decades-old party.