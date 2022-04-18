'Ripun Bora's Exit Made Congress Weak In Assam': Rashid Alvi Calls On Party To Introspect

After Assam Congress chief and former MP Ripun Bora jumped ship and joined the TMC on Sunday, Rashid Alvi highlighted the need for introspection in the grand old party. Lamenting that Bora's departure has 'weakened' the Congress, Alvi urged the leadership to contemplate why senior members were quitting the party.

"Ripun Bora was a close party colleague and a dear friend to me. His exit has made the party weak in Assam. He had a major influence on the state. At this point, the Congress leadership has to think about why leaders are quitting the party. If we close our eyes, the party will weaken further. The top brass needs to introspect and find a way," he said.

Ripun Bora, former President of Assam Pradesh Congress Committee joined Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress in Assam on Sunday. He had resigned from Congress the day before, alleging that several leaders were working in connivance with the ruling BJP in the state.

Delighted to welcome Shri @ripunbora, Former Minister of Panchayat & Rural Development, Minister of Education in Assam, former

Rajya Sabha MP & former President of Assam Pradesh Congress committee!



He joined us today in the presence of Shri @abhishekaitc. pic.twitter.com/ewhzXmafzH — All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) April 17, 2022

Ripun Bora quits Congress; blames party infighting

In his resignation letter to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, Bora also said that the party infighting compelled him to leave despite having been a member since his student days in 1976.

"I am very pained to inform you that it is an open secret in Assam that instead of fighting against BJP, a section of senior-most leaders of Assam PCC (Pradesh Congress Committee) have been maintaining secret understanding with BJP govt mainly with the Chief Minister," Bora wrote in his letter.

The former state minister also alleged that some of the Congress party leaders "played role in such a manner which paved the way for the BJP to win both the Rajya Sabha seats from Assam recently.

Bora was renominated by Congress for the elections to the Upper House of the Parliament. He, as a joint candidate of the opposition parties in Assam, had unsuccessfully contested the recently held Rajya Sabha elections.

The former Assam Minister was welcomed by Trinamool Congress General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Sunday. Sources say that after Ripun Bora, few other leaders who are reportedly unhappy with the Congress leadership, are likely to join the TMC.