'Rise Above Differences': TN CM Stalin Sends Big Message To Oppn After Farooq's PM Pitch

While addressing a function, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday urged all political parties against the BJP to stay united and said that the thoughts for a third front are pointless.

He said, “Thoughts about a third front are pointless. I humbly request all political parties, opposed to BJP, to understand simple electoral arithmetic logic and stand united.”

Stalin also said that all the opposition parties must rise above the differences and stand together to defeat the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections in 2024.

The comments by the DMK supremo came on the occasion of his 70th birthday celebrations organised by the party. The function took place in the presence of prominent opposition leaders, Congress chief Mallikarajun Kharge, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, and JKNC chief Farooq Abdullah.

He added, "It's not just the stage of my birthday celebrations. It's also the beginning of a huge political stage in India. I thank Mallikarjun Kharge for the best birthday present, creating a common platform. 2024 elections are not about who wins, it's about who should be defeated."

He said that he is taking an oath that DMK will be ruling Tamil Nadu for a long time to come and that it is a beginning of a huge political stage in India.

Congress chief bats for Opposition's unity

Congress chief Mallikarajun Kharge also pitched for opposition's unity for the defeat of the BJP-led government and said, "All like-minded opposition parties should come together against the divisive forces. I never said who will lead or who will become PM. It’s not the question. We want to fight together unitedly, this is our desire.”

Kharge also said that the Congress-DMK alliance in Tamil Nadu has succeeded and both the parties should together lead “the foundation for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls victory”.

He said, "Congress-DMK alliance in Tamil Nadu led to Lok Sabha victories in 2004, and 2009 and assembly victories in 2006 and 2021. We should continue to strengthen our alliance and lead the foundation for the 2024 Lok Sabha victory for the UPA alliance.”

Farooq Abdullah asks leaders to wake up

JKNC chief also echoed the need for opposition parties to unite and the leaders to wake, unite and build a country where everyone could live in a dignified and peaceful manner.

Farooq Abdullah said, "I demand from him (MK Stalin) and all the leaders to wake up, unite and build a nation where all of us can live in honour and dignity and peace. It’s the people of India that make the nation strong. It’s not Army, Navy & Air Force. Let us get together and work in harmony,”

He urged MK Stalin to enter the national scene and build the country the way he built his state.

Abdullah said, "Stalin, it’s time to come to the national scene and build the nation as you’ve built this state. To (Mallikarjun) Kharge Ji, I will say, let’s forget who’s going to become the PM. Let’s first win elections, then think about who will become PM. PM doesn’t matter, nation matters.”

