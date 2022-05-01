RJD Accuses Centre, Bihar Govt Of Distracting People From Real Issues Amid Loudspeaker Row

As the loudspeaker row intensifies, RJD leader and leader of opposition in Bihar Tejashwi Yadav questioned the Centre and state governments on why important issues including unemployment, inflation, and farmers are not discussed and focus is given to loudspeakers and bulldozers. He further alleged that people are distracted from real issues and are left confused over matters related to loudspeakers and bulldozers.

Tejashwi Yadav said, "The one who is not getting an education, medicine, job is left ruined. Why there is no discussion on this?"

Responding to the loudspeaker row, the RJD leader tweeted, "I ask those who issue loudspeakers that the loudspeaker was invented in 1925 and its use in temples/mosques of India started around the 70s. When there was no loudspeaker then God was not there? Without loudspeaker prayer, awakening, bhajan, devotion and sadhna would not have happened?".

लाउडस्पीकर को मुद्दा बनाने वालों से पूछता हूँ कि Loud Speaker की खोज 1925 में हुई तथा भारत के मंदिरो/मस्जिदों में इसका उपयोग 70 के दशक के आसपास शुरू हुआ।



जब लाउडस्पीकर नहीं था तो भगवान और ख़ुदा नहीं थे क्या? बिना लाउडस्पीकर प्रार्थना, जागृति, भजन,भक्ति व साधना नहीं होती थी क्या? — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) May 1, 2022

MNS demands loudspeaker ban in Mosques

Speaking at a public rally in Mumbai’s Shivaji Park, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray had demanded the removal of loudspeakers from mosques and threatened that speakers outside mosques would play Hanuman Chalisa at a higher volume, in case a call on the issue was not taken by the state.

"Loudspeakers in mosques should be shut till May 3, otherwise, we will play Hanuman Chalisa in speakers. This is a social issue, not a religious one. I want to tell the state government, we will not go back on this subject, do whatever you want to do," ANI quoted him as saying.

Amid the ongoing row on the use of loudspeakers at religious sites, state home minister Dilip Walse Patil said that the director-general of police and Mumbai police commissioner would formulate guidelines for the use of loudspeakers in public places.

Earlier on Saturday, MNS chief Raj Thackeray was welcomed amid beats of dhols by party workers at Aurangabad, where he will hold a rally on Maharashtra Day, May 1, over the use of loudspeakers at mosques. According to political experts, the venue of the rally is Marathwada Sanskrutik Mandal, which is the place where Bal Thackeray used to hold his rallies and had for the first time demanded that Aurangabad be renamed, Sambhaji Nagar.

(Image: PTI)