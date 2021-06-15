RJD Asks Chirag Paswan To Join Mahagathbandhan As LJP President Battles Uncle-led Revolt

A day after accusing Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar of orchestrating the split in LJP, RJD urged Chirag Paswan to join the Mahagathbandhan. Speaking to the media on Tuesday, senior RJD leader Shivanand Tiwari opined that the LJP national president had been deliberately marginalized as BJP did not oppose his anti-Nitish Kumar tirade during the 2020 Bihar Assembly polls. Maintaining that both Ram Vilas Paswan's younger brother Pashupati Kumar Paras and son did not have individual clout, he contended that the latter can salvage his political career only by joining ranks with the opposition alliance.

RJD's Shivanand Tiwari remarked, "Chirag Paswan was used. No one stopped him when he was making statements against Nitish Kumar during the Bihar polls. At that time, he said that LJP is in NDA and I am Narendra Modi's Hanuman. But no one from BJP including Amit Shah did not say a word against Chirag Paswan. They did not even say that NDA will be adversely affected owing to his anti-Nitish Kumar remarks."

"Whether it is Pashupati Paras or Chandan (Singh), they don't have an identity of their own. It was because of Ram Vilas Paswan. I feel that Chirag Paswan has no other option than to join the Mahagathbandhan," he added.

Chirag Paswan ousted as Lok Sabha leader

LJP's decision to go solo in the 2020 Bihar Assembly polls did not pay off as it managed to bag just one seat with a vote share of 5.66%. However, it secured more votes than the winning party's victory margin over JD(U) in the 32 constituencies as per the EC data, therefore, reducing the latter to a mere 43 seats. Thereafter, things went downhill for the party as Chirag Paswan was not accommodated in the Union Cabinet in his father's place. Earlier this year, LJP's only MLA Raj Kumar Singh and MLC Nutan Singh jumped ship to JD(U).

More trouble lay in store for Paswan as his uncle Pashupati Kumar Paras and 4 other Lok Sabha MPs joined hands to remove him as the Parliamentary Party leader in Lok Sabha. At about 8.30 pm on June 13, Choudhary Mehboob Ali Kaiser, Veena Devi, Prince Raj, Paras and Chandan Singh handed over a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla in this regard. While Ram Vilas Paswan's younger brother was elected as the Lok Sabha party leader, Kaiser and Singh shall serve as the Deputy Leader and Chief Whip respectively. On Monday evening, the Lower House Secretariat formally approved these changes.

Throwing light on this decision, Pashupati Kumar Paras told the media, "There are 6 MPs in our party. Since 6 months, 5 MPs appealed to me that I should save the party as its presence is shrinking. I have not split the party. I have saved the party so that Ram Vilas Paswan's soul can rest in peace. LJP will remain relevant in the country till I am alive".