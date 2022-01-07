RJD Asks Nitish Kumar To Remove Ministers Opposing Caste Based Census, Affirms Support

Exuding confidence in Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over the caste-based census, Bihar's main opposition party Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) President Jagdanand Singh said that those ministers who are opposing his policies should be removed. The RJD President also added that the party is ready to support the Chief Minister in Vidhan Sabha on this issue. Earlier, RJD members had organised a demonstration outside its Patna headquarters demanding that the state conduct a caste-based census.

'Nitish Kumar should take a stand on the caste-based census,' RJD added:

I want to say to Nitish Kumar to remove those ministers who are opposing his policies... Nitish Kumar should take a stand on the caste-based census. Our party is ready to support him in Vidhan Sabha on this issue: Rashtriya Janata Dal's Bihar president Jagdanand Singh (06.01) pic.twitter.com/6YwunoeZAb — ANI (@ANI) January 7, 2022

Bihar CM Kumar on caste based census

In February 2021, the Chief Minister had demanded a caste-based census and asserted, 'It is very important to get this done once. After this, we will get to know the caste-demographic in our society and that will facilitate us in decision-making for work to be done for them.'

On July 24, Kumar reaffirmed his call for a caste-based census, claiming that it will help the government make better decisions for people's growth and welfare. Four days later, RJD's Yadav blasted the Centre for not performing the census, claiming that the plan had been provided to the Centre on three prior occasions. Kumar and Yadav also met and discussed presenting a recommendation to the Centre. Meanwhile, Upendra Kushwaha of the Janata Dal (United) intimated that the state's two allies, the JD(U) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), have opposing viewpoints on the matter.

Recently, in December RJD's veteran leader Lalu Prasad Yadav had also backed the caste census in the country while adding that people who do not want caste enumeration was against the principle of equal justice and opportunity. Yadav said that the caste-based census was important for the country. Earlier, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had said that the state government will be soon calling an all-party meeting to discuss the caste-based census.

Centre's affidavit on caste census

On 21 September, Centre filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court saying it is not possible to collect information on Backward Class of Citizens (BCC) in the forthcoming census. Centre also said that mistakes committed by enumerators and inherent flaws in the information-collection exercise has rendered the Socio-Economic and Caste Census 2011 (SECC-2011) data unusable and cannot be relied upon for any statutory exercise such as reservations in admission, promotion or local body elections. The affidavit was in response to a petition filed by the Maharashtra government in August, seeking declaration of SECC-2011 raw caste data of OBCs.