RJD Asserts 'Droupadi Murmu Will Be Rubber-stamp President'; BJP Fires 'Rabri Devi' Jibe

Angered by Tejashwi Yadav's insult of Droupadi Murmu, BJP leader and Bihar Minister Pramod Kumar hit back with the example of former Chief Minister Rabri Devi. Kumar questioned Yadav on whether he considered his own mother a "statue"- a term which he used for Murmu. The Bihar Minister told Republic TV, "He should ask his mother. In what circumstances did she (become the CM)? If he is talking such things about Droupadi Murmu, he should first look within his own house." Thereafter, RJD MLA Lalit Yadav refuted this notion.

Speaking to Republic TV, RJD's Lalit Yadav asserted, "If you see Rabri Devi's tenure, it was very good. I worked with her as a Minister. It is a matter of pride that she was the first female Chief Minister of Bihar."

Defending Tejashwi Yadav's remark against Murmu, the Bihar legislator added, "This is the highest constitutional post. People like Yashwant Sinha who has been in the IAS should occupy such a position. I won't say she is a statue but she will work as a rubber stamp. She won't take any decisions on her own. She will only ratify whatever decisions BJP and RSS leaders take. Tejashwi said the correct thing. Yashwant Sinha is much better and more intelligent than her. He takes every decision in the national interest."

Triggering a row on July 16, Tejashwi Yadav had said, "We don't want a statue in the Rashtrapati Bhavan. This is the election for the President's post. You must have heard Yashwant Sinha speak everywhere. But I have never heard the ruling party's candidate speak. She has not given even a single press conference till now."

Presidential election

As the term of President Ram Nath Kovind is ending on July 24, an election to fill this impending vacancy will be held today. The President will be elected by the Electoral College comprising 776 elected members of Parliament and 4033 members of the Legislative Assemblies through a secret ballot. As the total value of votes of the electors is 10,86,431, the winner needs to bag at least 5,43,216 votes. After JMM became the latest opposition party to back NDA's Droupadi Murmu, she is likely to get over 60% of the votes in the Presidential election.