RJD Backs Bihar Education Minister On Ramcharitmanas Remark; 'Will Fight Kamalwadi BJP...'

Days after Bihar Education Minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Chandrashekhar made a controversial statement on Ramcharitramans, the party backed him on Friday. Speaking to the media, Jagdanand Singh, the president of the Bihar unit of RJD asked Chandrashekhar 'to not worry' and assured that the whole party 'supported' his statement on the epic Hindu religious book.

Addressing students at the 15th convocation ceremony of Nalanda Open University on Wednesday, he claimed that the 'Ramcharitmanas' and 'Manusmriti' and 'Bunch of Thoughts' by saffron ideologue Guru Golwalkar divide the society. "Lower caste people were not allowed to access education and it is said in the Ramcharitmanas that lower caste people become poisonous by getting an education as a snake becomes after drinking milk," Chandrashekhar had said.

'We will fight the BJP Kamalwadi...'

Among others, the president of the Bihar unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Dr. Sanjay Jaiswal reacted to Chandrashekhar's statement. Jha accused Chandrashekhar of 'lacking knowledge' and completely 'misinterpreting the doha'. In an exclusive conversation with Republic, the Bihar BJP President said that the Minister 'didn't even care' to read the complete text, and that if he would have read it back and front, he would have known, what the 'doha actually meant'.

Further, Jha accused Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his deputy Tejashwi Yadav of spinning a massive 'conspiracy against the Hindus' to bring them under their control. The BJP president had called the Bihar Education Minister's statement just a 'reflection of the motive' of the Mahagathbandhan government.