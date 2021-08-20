RJD Bigwig Takes On Tej Pratap, Says Lalu's Son Will Only Attend Party Events If Invited

Bihar Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) president Jagdanand Singh, in an apparent dig at Lalu Prasad Yadav's eldest son Tej Pratap Yadav, on Friday, August 20, said that the question of him attending any program of the party arises only if he was invited. Earlier, Tej had said that he would restrain from attending party events if no action is taken against the Bihar RJD president.

"Tej Pratap is just an MLA in the party's constitutional order. It is not possible for everyone to attend every program of the party. Further, he can only attend if he is invited. Who will be called and who will not be called, that is my job," Singh told news agency ANI.

Asked if any action will be taken against Tej Pratap, Singh said that, as Pratap is an MLA, the national president and the national committee have the power to take action.

He further said that Yadav has forgotten that the core committee cannot appoint anyone but can only give advice to the national president. "Tej Pratap Yadav forgets that he is only a member of the Parliament Board who can only give advice in the selection of candidates," he stated.

Jagadanand Singh sacks Chhatra RJD's president

The recent friction in the RJD camp was reported after Jagdanand Singh sacked one of the close aides of Tej Pratap. The RJD Bihar President on Wednesday nominated Gagan Kumar as RJD Chattra President, replacing Aakash Yadav. Reportedly, this development took place after Singh met Tejashwi Yadav at his residence. Singh was also miffed with Tej Pratap after he compared him with "Hitler."

Following this, Tej Pratap alleged that the Party constitution was not followed. "Why was no notice issued to our student leaders? He should also ask before taking any decision. I am also Lalu's son," he said.

He also urged his father Lalu Prasad Yadav to take action. "If no action is taken, I won't be participating in any party activities," he said.

(With ANI inputs)