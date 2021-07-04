Last Updated:

RJD Celebrates Silver Jubilee Year With Virtual Event, Lalu Prasad's Speech On July 5

Rashtriya Janata Dal celebrates silver jubilee with a virtual event on July 4; Lalu Prasad's speech on July 5

Written By
Piyushi Sharma
Rashtriya Janata Dal

Image: PTI


The Rashtriya Janata Dal party founded by Lalu Prasad Yadav in 1997 is celebrating its silver jubilee this year. The party president, Yadav is set to address the party members on July 5. A source informed ANI of Yadav’s virtual address via Facebook, as Yadav did not wish to do an in-person meeting due to health reasons. Reportedly, the party is also set to celebrate the birth anniversary of late Ram Vilas Paswan, former Union Minister and Lok Sabha member.

Inauguration by Tejashwi Yadav 

The party has prepared a schedule for their silver jubilee celebrations. Lalu Prasad Yadav is set to give a speech on the foundation day after a gap of 4 years. While he is out on bail, after the Jharkhand High Court granted it to him in April, for a multi-crore fodder scam case related to money withdrawal from Dumka treasury, he has been undergoing medical treatment. The criminal case had been launched against Lalu Prasad and Tejashwi Yadav by the Enforcement Directorate and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in July 2017.

Tejashwi Yadav, former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar is leading the celebrations. The son of Lalu Prasad Yadav and the leader of opposition in the Bihar Legislative Assembly, Tejashwi Yadav inaugurated the celebrations today at 2 PM. The celebrations are also being broadcasted live on their Facebook page.

Virtual addresses using social media

The workers of the party have put forward regular demands for an address by Lalu Prasad Yadav. The party has been posting consistent updates on the celebrations on Twitter. The party's tweet displaying the live Facebook broadcast of the RJD silver jubilee celebrations was posted at 3:37 PM today, while the Facebook watch video has about 600 live views as of 4:30 PM. 

First Published:
