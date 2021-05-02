RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav Congratulates Mamata Banerjee, Calls WB Poll Victory Historic

As vote counting showed TMC leading in West Bengal, several leaders tweeted congratulating Mamata Banerjee. Bihar's RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav also passed his congratulatory message for TMC supremo amid vote counting. TMC is currently leading with 202 seats while the BJP is leading in 82 seats.

Lalu Prasad Yadav also congratulated the people of Bengal for not 'falling for vitriolic and divisive propaganda of BJP'.

Heartiest congratulations to you @MamataOfficial Ji on this historic victory against all odds. I wish you good health.



I would also like to thank & congratulate people of Bengal who wholeheartedly voted for Didi & didn’t fall for vitriolic & divisive propaganda of BJP. — Lalu Prasad Yadav (@laluprasadrjd) May 2, 2021

Earlier, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, MNS leader Raj Thackeray, NCP Chief Sharad Pawar, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, and various other leaders congratulated Mamata Banerjee. Meanwhile, TMC leader Derek O'Brien called the day "emotional" and tweeted on his party win over BJP. Moreover, Mamata Banerjee is also leading from her Nandigram seat where she was challenged by ex-TMC leader Suvendu Adhikari of BJP. Reportedly, TMC workers have started celebrating the current win in the capital city of Kolkata. Till now, Trinamool has taken over 48.5% of votes while the BJP is following with 37.5%.

West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021

The eight-phase polling was witnessed by several unfortunate events including the death of several party workers in Coochbehar on the day of polling. Allegations had poured in from both BJP and TMC while the security forces deployed in the state and Election Commission were also dragged in. The voting for election started on March 27 and ended on April 29. The BJP had thrown a tough fight for the ruling party by deploying every party leader for campaigns and rallies.

The BJP, which had only three seats in the 294-member Assembly in the 2016 Assembly polls and went to win 18 out of 42 seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha election, had tried every possible way to defeat Mamata Banerjee. The BJP was fighting the elections with PM Modi's face with an aim to bring down the two-time Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.