RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav Fined In Model Code Of Conduct Violation Case Of 2009

In a big development, Former Bihar CM and RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav has now been fined in the model code of conduct violation case of 2009, and the case has been disposed. Lalu Yadav appeared before the special MP, MLA court in Jharkhand’s Palamu on Wednesday. According to Lalu Yadav’s advocate, the RJD leader was fined by the court for the case.

RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav arrived at the MP, MLA court in Palamu on Wednesday morning in connection with a model code of conduct violation case of 2009. Following this, the court fined the RJD leader Rs 6000 for the model code of conduct violation. The RJD leader’s lawyer stated that the case was since disposed and the leader was free of charges.

“After hearing the petition of Former Bihar CM and RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, the Court has imposed a fine of Rs 6000 on him. The case has been disposed and he is free of charges now. He does not need to come here again,” advocate Dhirendra Kumar Singh, Lalu Prasad Yadav's lawyer said while speaking to the media after the court hearing. The security at the court was tightened ahead of the RJD chief’s appearance.

Lalu Yadav in Jharkhand's Palamu

It is pertinent to mention here that Lalu Yadav landed in Jharkhand's Palamu on June 6 and will return on June 8. He came down to Palamu to appear before the special MP, MLA court in an old case of alleged model code of conduct violation. The case is related to the 2009 state assembly election when Lalu Prasad Yadav was to address a public rally in Garhwa town. The ground in Garhwa was crowded, and the pilot found it problematic to land the chopper at the designated spot, so he landed at the adjacent paddy field.

The unauthorised landing led to the model code of conduct violation case. The former Bihar Chief Minister has only recently obtained bail in the last of the five cases related to the fodder scam, in which he served half of the sentence awarded to him.

Meanwhile, a dramatic episode also took place at the Palamu's Chianki airstrip on Monday, June 6 as Lalu Yadav’s aide, identified as Asgar, physically manhandled the Sub Divisional Officer (SDO) of Palamu, Rajesh Shah during the RJD chief’s landing. In the visuals accessed by Republic TV, it is seen that Asgar was stopped by Shah while he was trying to enter the car after the veteran leader. He was held by the bodyguard of the official but had to let him go later after the members of the RJD intervened.

