RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav Visits Gurugram Hospital To Check On Mulayam Singh's Health

On Wednesday, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav reached the Medanta hospital in Gurugram to check on the health of former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mulayam Singh admitted there.

While leaving the hospital premises, RJD supremo Lalu Yadav said, “His condition is improving, praying for his better health.”

Haryana CM meets Mulayam Singh

Earlier on the same day, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar met Mulayam Singh Yadav at Medanta Hospital and enquired about his health.

Speaking to the media, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said, “Met with his family, his son Akhilesh Yadav. Wishing for his quick recovery. Doctors say there is an improvement but full recovery will take time.”

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar also met former Haryana Chief Minister Om Prakash Chautala who was also admitted to Medanta Hospital.

On October 4, Medanta Hospital said that the health condition of the former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav is still critical and is currently admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). The statement further mentioned that a comprehensive team is treating the former Minister of specialists.

Notably, 82-years-old Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav was admitted on August 22 for his regular medical checkups and examinations. However, on Sunday, his health condition deteriorated after which he was shifted to ICU in Medanta Hospital.

Political leaders enquire about Mulayam Singh's health

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao called Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav to enquire about the health condition of Mulayam Singh Yadav who was shifted to the Critical Care Unit.

The Telangana CM also said that he would meet Mulayam Singh after Dussehra.

On the other hand, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar also had a telephonic conversation with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav enquiring about the health of Mulayam Singh Yadav.

PM Modi speaks to Akhilesh Yadav enquiring about Mulayam Singh's health

According to sources, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Sunday, spoke to Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav and enquired about his father Mulayam Singh Yadav’s health. Sources further said that PM Modi said whatever possible assistance is required, he is there to help.

Defence Minister Rajnath also spoke to Akhilesh Yadav to enquire about his father’s health.

Taking to Twitter, the Defence Minister said, “Spoke to SP chief Akhilesh Yadav after information about the ill health of his father Mulayam Singh Yadav was received. I pray to God that he gets well soon."

Mulayam Singh Yadav was born on November 22, 1939. Yadav has served as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh thrice and has also served in the Union Government as the Minister of Defence. He has been elected 10 times as MLA and seven times as Lok Sabha MP.