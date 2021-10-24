RJD Chief Lalu Yadav To Return To Patna From Delhi As Mahagathbandhan Falls Apart: Sources

Amid the rupture of the Mahagathbandhan, sources on Saturday, reported that RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav will be arriving in Patna soon - almost six months after getting bail in a fodder scam case. Yadav, who has been housed at his daughter Misa Bharti's house in Delhi since his release from Dumka Jail, is worried about the rift between his sons - Tejashwi and Tej Pratap. RJD's ally Congress has ended its 'Mahagathbandhan', announcing that it will contest on all 40 Lok Sabha seats in the 2024 elections.

Lalu Yadav to travel to Patna

Recently, his elder son Tej Pratap Yadav, while addressing a training program of his newly formed outfit "Chatra Jan shakti" Parishad alleged that his father was being held captive in Delhi and is not being allowed to return to Patna. Attacking Tejashwi indirectly, he claimed that he is trying to replace his father as National President of RJD as the 73-year-old RJD chief has been experiencing health issues since his release. Dismissing Tej Pratap's claims, Tejashwi said captivity does not match Lalu ji's personality citing Lalu Yadav arresting LK Advani when he was Bihar CM.

Mahagathbandhan breaks

Ahead of the October 30 bypolls, Congress in-charge Bhakt Charan Das announced that the party will contest all upcoming elections solo - leading to a war of words. Senior Congress leader Tariq Anwar said that Congress needs to stand on its own in the states, and not rely on the regional parties. In retaliation, RJD MP Manoj Jha said, "When everyone was against Sonia Gandhi, Lalu Prasad Yadav stood by her without caring about the repercussions. Therefore, until and unless we receive something substantial from the high command, we will not add much value to what is said."

The fight began when RJD refused to cede a single seat to ally Congress stating 'it won't be able to win any seat' - fielding Arun Kumar for Tarapur and Ganesh Bharti in Kusheshwarsthan. While Congress accused RJD of conspiring with BJP against it, the Left Front including CPI, CPI(M), and CPI(M-L) have backed RJD. For the by-polls, JDU has fielded Rajiv Kumar Singh from Tarapur and Aman Bhushan Hazari, son of three-time MLA Shashi Hazari for Kusheshwarsthan. Congress has fielded Rajesh Mishra in Tarapur, while Atirek Ram has been fielded in Kusheshwarsthan. Bypolls have been necessitated after JDU MLAs - Mewalal Chaudhary and Shashi Bhushan Hazari's death.