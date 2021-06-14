RJD Claims 'Nitish Kumar Was Scriptwriter' For Split In Chirag Paswan's LJP

In a new twist on Monday, RJD blamed Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for orchestrating the split in LJP leading to the marginalization of Chirag Paswan. Speaking to the media, RJD national spokesperson Manoj Jha claimed that Kumar had not only lost electoral ground in the 2020 Bihar Assembly polls but also his conscience. Claiming that JD(U) had also tried to poach RJD legislators after 2010, the Rajya Sabha MP contended that this kind of politics leaves no room for doing constructive work. Moreover, he opined that the loyal voters of the late Ram Vilas Paswan will decide the course of politics in the future.

RJD MP Manoj Jha remarked, "This script is being written from 1, Anne Marg. There are two important things in politics- Ground and conscience. It lost ground in the 2020 polls where it was reduced to 40 seats. There must be a reason why the world's largest party is letting you be the Chief Minister for few months. This reflects your style of functioning. You tried to break our party after 2010."

नीतीश कुमार की ज़मीन तो इस चुनाव में खिसक चुकी है अब अपना ज़मीर भी खो दिया है। स्वर्गीय रामबिलास पासवान जी की मृत्यु के छः महीने बाद ही ऐसा करना उनके समर्थकों को चिढ़ाना है। पासवान जी के समर्थक सब देख और समझ रहे है। pic.twitter.com/0ljwR5vByF — Rashtriya Janata Dal (@RJDforIndia) June 14, 2021

Big blow for Chirag Paswan

LJP's decision to go solo in the 2020 Bihar Assembly polls did not pay off as it managed to bag just one seat with a vote share of 5.66%. However, it secured more votes than the winning party's victory margin over JD(U) in the 32 constituencies as per the EC data, therefore, reducing the latter to a mere 43 seats. Thereafter, things went downhill for the party as Chirag Paswan was not accommodated in the Union Cabinet in his father's place. Earlier this year, LJP's only MLA Raj Kumar Singh and MLC Nutan Singh jumped ship to JD(U).

More trouble lay in store for Paswan as his uncle Pashupati Kumar Paras and 4 other Lok Sabha MPs joined hands to remove him as the Parliamentary Party leader in Lok Sabha. At about 8.30 pm on June 13, Choudhary Mehboob Ali Kaiser, Veena Devi, Prince Raj, Paras and Chandan Singh handed over a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla in this regard. While Ram Vilas Paswan's younger brother was elected as the Lok Sabha party leader, Kaiser and Singh shall serve as the Deputy Leader and Chief Whip respectively.