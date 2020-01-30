RJD Claims Nitish Wanted JDU-RJD Merger In 2019; Says Kishore Came With An Offer To Lalu

RJD Vice President, Shivanand Tiwari has claimed that Prashant Kishore had met him in 2019, with an offer of a merger of RJD-JDU and reviving the old Mahagathbandhan for the formation of a new government led by Nitish Kumar. Kishore had said that Nitish Kumar was not happy with the attitude of the BJP leadership ever since the BJP-JDU joined hands to form government in 2017.

RJD Vice Presiden Shivanand Tiwari claimed, "Prashant Kishore had come to me and there was talk of reviving the Mahagathbandhan once again 8 months back. He had come with the offer of merging JDU and RJD and Nitish Kumar could be the face at the national level as an alternative to Narendra Modi. He was giving a formula that in entire eastern India there is a block of 95 MPs and we can be a formidable force again as Nitish Kumar is upset with BJP."

'Nitish met Lalu & Tejashwi Yadav'

Tiwari further stated, "He met Lalu and Tejaswi as well. I called up Nitish Kumar for deliberations but he wanted to be sure about his chief ministership, thereafter it couldn't take off. I didn't know at whose behest Prashant was talking, as Kishore had gone to meet Lalu Ji in the Mumbai hospital. I am not aware of Pawan Varma's allegations of whether Nitish wanted to merge with Congress."

JDU has refuted Shivanand Tiwari's claim. JDU spokesperson Sanjay Singh called it "a pack of lies." "We left RJD as Lalu and the entire family including Tejashwi was charge-sheeted in the IRCTC and other corruption cases. We can never join hands with corrupt parties like RJD. Our alliance with NDA is intact."

Earlier last year, Tejashwi Yadav and Rabri Devi had also claimed that Prashant Kishore had met them with a proposal to merge JDU with RJD with Nitish Kumar continuing as the CM of Bihar till 2020 and then transitioning into National Politics. Tejashwi claimed that he had denied the offer as Nitish Kumar couldn't be trusted. JDU has denied this claim of RJD. So far Prashant Kishore has not spoken on this, but a word from could spill the beans.

