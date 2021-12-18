RJD Counters Yogi Adityanath's 'Ram Rajya' Quip; Says 'Socialism Is Soul Of Constitution'

Countering Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath's 'Ram Rajya', RJD on Saturday, claimed that socialism is the soul of our Constitution. RJD urged Adityanath to read the Constitution and its preamble, adding 'Country does not want bhogi, sogi, fake and hypocrites, but needs a karma yogi'. RJD also pointed out that under BJP's 'Ram Rajya', BJP MP Brij Bhushan had slapped a wrestler player. The 403-seat UP assembly where Yogi rules with an iron-clad majority of 314 seats, is up for grabs in February 2022.

RJD: 'Socialism is soul of Constitution'

कथित बाबा जी, कभी संविधान और उसकी प्रस्तावना पढ़ी है?



समाजवाद संविधान की आत्मा अर्थात् उसकी प्रस्तावना में है। चिलम से फुर्सत मिले तो कुछ पढ़ लिख लिया कर। और हाँ! देश को भोगी, सोगी और ढोंगी बकैत नहीं चाहिए कर्मयोगी चाहिए। https://t.co/xj9cR5z5ax — Rashtriya Janata Dal (@RJDforIndia) December 18, 2021

Speaking on the floor of the UP Assembly on Thursday, CM Yogi Adityanath took a swipe at Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party over its thrust on socialism. Contending that socialism is the "biggest superstition" of this century, he chided SP for abusing it during its tenure in power. Instead, he opined the concept of a 'Ram Rajya' is better equipped to ensure the welfare of the poor, highlighting his govt's achievements.

"The biggest superstition of this century is socialism and it has many imposter brands. This includes dynastic socialism, mafia socialism, socialism that fuels unrest, socialism that fuels riots and socialism that fuels terrorism. The people of the state have also begun to understand from these imposter brands that socialism is a red alert," said Adityanath.

BJP Vs Socialism

Recently, BJP MP KJ Alphons stirred controversy by introducing a bill in the Rajya Sabha seeking to replace the word 'socialist' in the preamble with the word 'equitable'. Alphons introduced the Constitution Amendment Bill, 2021 which sought more changes to the definition of 'equality and 'fraternity' in the preamble. The Bill was 'reserved' by RS Dy Chairman Harivansh after a major uproar from Opposition MPs - Manoj Jha, Jairam Ramesh, Tiruchi Siva.

In his Constitution Amendment Bill, 2021, the BJP MP sought to substitute the word 'EQUITABLE' for the word 'SOCIALIST' in Section 3 of the Preamble of the Constitution. Moreover, he also sought to change to the words 'EQUALITY of status and of opportunity' with 'EQUALITY of status and of opportunity to be born, to be fed, to be educated, to get a job and to be treated with dignity'. He also sought to alter the definition of Fraternity with 'FRATERNITY assuring the dignity of the individual and the community and the unity and integrity of the Nation' in the Preamble. Incidentally, the Supreme Court has ruled Parliament cannot change the basic structure of the Constitution.