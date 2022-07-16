RJD Downplays Terror Plot Against PM As 'small Issue'; Backs Patna SSP's 'PFI-RSS' Remark

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on Saturday downplayed the terror plot to target Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his recent visit to Bihar, as a 'small matter'. Senior RJD leader Shivanand Tiwari said the issue is under investigation, and it is not right to establish a Pakistan terror link as yet.

On Thursday, the Bihar Police busted a suspected terrorist module in Patna, by arresting three suspected terrorists who were plotting to target PM Modi on July 12. The suspected terrorists were being trained in Phulwari Sharif, 15 days ahead of the PM's visit to plot ways to target him. The Bihar Police conducted raids at the Phulwari Sharif office of the suspected terrorists, which led to their arrests.

According to cops, the terror module was planning to turn India into an Islamic nation by 2047. During the raid, the police found incriminating documents, one of them titled — ‘2047 India Towards Rule of Islamic India’, along with 25 PFI pamphlets. So far, six people have been arrested in connection with the Phulwari terror plot.

Patna SSP gets RJD's backing for 'PFI similar to RSS' comment

While sharing details about the arrest of three suspected PFI members, Patna’s senior superintendent of police (SSP) Manavjit Singh Dhillon on Thursday drew parallels between the training of the Popular Front of India and that of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). His comments drew strong criticism from the BJP which demanded Dhillon's immediate ouster.

However, RJD's Shivanand Tiwari backed the SSP, calling him an able officer, adding that one should not read too much into the PFI-RSS comment. "One should not make a mountain of a molehill. The BJP is asking for the SSP's removal, which is wrong. He is an able officer. As it is RSS has always been a controversial organization," the RJD leader told ANI.

BJP leaders have been insisting that the Islamic organization which has a strong presence in southern states, wanted to "target" Modi who had survived a series of explosions that took place at Gandhi Maidan here nine years ago when he was addressing his maiden rally in Bihar.

Meanwhile, the PFI has distanced itself from the anti-India plot busted by Patna Police. Anis Ahmed, the General Secretary of the Islamist outfit, said that the police narrative shouldn't be believed.

He said that the PFI is being targeted. "NIA, ED and others came after us. Now they are asking state and city police to come after us. In the particular story created by the police, the dots are not matching...It is a work of fiction," Ahmed told Republic.

(With agency inputs)