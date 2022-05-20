RJD Dubs CBI's New Case Against Lalu Yadav As BJP's 'political Revenge'; 'not Scared'

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has hit out at the BJP-led Centre after the CBI registered a fresh corruption case against party supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav and his daughter Misa Bharti. Speaking to Republic Media Network on Friday, RJD leader Shakti Yadav attacked the Centre and stated that CBI's raids pertaining to the case against Lalu Yadav is "BJP's political revenge". Shakti Yadav also added that the central agencies should instead investigate economic offenders like Mehul Choksi and Nirav Modi.

"The CBI's raid is BJP's political revenge against Lalu Yadav. In 2017, they raided and got nothing. This time also, they won't find anything. Our leader went to London to give speech about India's future. This is hurting the BJP, but we're not from those parties which are scared. We have fought bravely and the BJP has bought everyone," said Shakti Yadav "They talk about corruption. If you (BJP) want to do investigation, then do it on Mehul Choksi and Nirav Modi. You have made them relatives. Corruption and inflation is increasing. We will give you the answer," added Yadav

Meanwhile, RJD's National Spokesperson Mritunjay Tiwari also attacked the BJP over the ongoing CBI raids and claimed that the saffron party is misusing central agencies. He alleged that the BJP is targeting the opposition and "troubling" Lalu Prasad Yadav. In his concluding remarks to Republic Media Network, Tiwari has termed the CBI and ED as "puppets of BJP".

"BJP is misusing central agencies and it is targeting the opposition. They are troubling Lalu Prasad Yadav. Questions are being raised on the timing of the raids. The BJP cannot suppress the voice of Lalu Yadav. The CBI and ED are puppets of BJP," said Mritunjay Tiwari

CBI files fresh case against Lalu Prasad Yadav

In yet another setback for RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav, the CBI has registered a fresh corruption case against the former Bihar Chief Minister and his daughter Misa Bharti. Following this, raids were underway at over 15 locations across India which includes Delhi and Bihar in connection with this case. As per sources, the CBI lodged an FIR after a Preliminary inquiry was completed. Sources indicated that this case pertains to the period when the Manmohan Singh-led UPA government was in power. Yadav allegedly took land from aspirants for giving them jobs in the Railways, sources added. The 'land-for-jobs scam' purportedly took place when Yadav was the Railways Minister. Sources revealed that Yadav's wife and ex-Bihar CM Rabri Devi has also been named in the FIR.