RJD Dumps Congress In Bihar, Denies Rajya Sabha Berth

Congress party received a major setback from its ally RJD in Bihar, when the RJD fielded two RJD nominees Premchand Gupta and A D Singh for the Rajya Sabha election. Earlier the Bihar Congress Incharge Shakti Singh Gohil had written a letter to Tejaswi Yadav demanding that the RJD should fulfil its promise and give one seat to the Congress party, as promised during the Lok Sabha elections.

READ: Cracks in Bihar Mahagathbandhan: Congress demands one Rajya sabha berth, RJD denies

After the filing of Nominations of both the RJD candidates, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav said that RJD cannot always make sacrifices for the Congress. Tejashwi further said that "The high command of both the RJD and Congress have discussed the Rajya sabha seat issue. We have sacrificed for the congress in the past when we helped them get into Rajya sabha and Vidhan sabha earlier. It has been discussed at the highest level and both the parties should strengthen the alliance for the development of Bihar. Sonia ji has been communicated about Lalu Yadav's decision."

READ: RJD MLC brings caged Rat into Bihar Vidhan Parishad; launches symbolic attack on CM Nitish

Meanwhile, Bihar RJD President Jagdanand Singh has called Shakti Singh Gohil's letter as fake. The Congress party still maintains that RJD had promised for a Rajya Sabha Berth. Congress spokesperson Premchand Mishra said, "we have a video recording of Tejaswis announcement that, the first Rajya Sabha seat will be offered to the Congress Party, as the congress has sacrificed to contest on only 8 seats in the Lok Sabha elections."

READ: Lalu's RJD uses Trump to attack Nitish-Sushil & Modi-Shah on Bihar's special status demand

RJD has 80 MLAs in the Vidhan Sabha and both its candidates will comfortably win, in case the election takes place. Both the RJD nominees has business background. Prem Gupta is an old associate of Lalu Yadav and is also charge-sheeted in the IRCTC scam along with Lalu and Tejaswi, whereas A D Singh, who till yesterday was not even a primary member of the RJD. He runs an export-import business and chemical and fertilizer industry. Senior RJD leader and Vice president Raghuvansh Prasad Singh were also in the fray for Rajya sabha nomination.

READ: Lalu Yadav reconstitutes National Executive of RJD; Rabri Devi made party office bearer