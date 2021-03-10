RJD Enters 'Mahajot' With Congress; Farm Leaders To Visit Poll-bound Assam Before Election

After prolonged discussions on seat-sharing with their respective alliance partners, the six major parties including the BJP and Congress recently released the first list of their candidates for the 126 constituencies. While BJP put out the first list with 70 candidates, Congress has released the names of 40 candidates who will contest the Assam elections.

Senior BJP leaders including the incumbent chief minister Sarabananda Sonowal, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and the BJP in-charge of Assam Jay Panda have been aggressively rallying with the promises made by the Central leadership, to the people of Assam. Sarma attended party meetings in the state on Wednesday. The party leaders with Sarma received a massive welcome by the people of Silchar on Tuesday as the saffron leaders of the state rallied here.

Congress and AIUDF

The All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) recently announced that five of its 16 candidates will be in a "friendly fight" with their alliance partner Congress in the upcoming polls. The AIUDF President released a list of 16 candidates earlier this week, of which five of their candidates have been chosen to confront the Congress in a 'friendly fight', in Sarukhetri, Jaleswar, Dalgaon, Chenga, and Baghbar constituencies.

AIUDF has announced its first list of candidates for 16 constituencies for the upcoming Assembly election in Assam. I extend my best wishes to all the candidates. pic.twitter.com/AMulN6d6or — Maulana Badruddin Ajmal (@BadruddinAjmal) March 7, 2021

RJD enters Mahajot with Cong in Assam

However, the Rashtriya Janata Dal on Tuesday said that it has joined the Congress-led Mahajot (grand alliance) in Assam, and will contest one seat during the first phase of assembly polls. With RJD, the Grand Alliance now has eight constituents to confront the BJP-AGP alliance. RJD Assam president Shonarul Shah Mustafa told PTI "The party has formally joined the opposition grouping and it will contest the Tinsukia constituency which will go to polls during the first phase on March 27."

RJD joins Congress-led Grand Alliance in Assam.



RJD will contest one seat in the first phase.



RJD is the eighth party to join the Mahajyot Grand Alliance, which already includes: Congress,

AIUDF,

BPF,

CPI,

CPM,

CPI(ML)

and the AGM.#AssamAssemblyPolls pic.twitter.com/OkNut9cLZf — Poll Diary (@poll_diary) March 9, 2021



He then referred to the seat-sharing agreement for the second and third phases of polling and said "Talks are underway between the Congress and central leadership of RJD." Congress spokesperson Bobbeeta Sharma confirmed the development. RJD will join the Mahajot that Congress entered with AIUDF, Bodoland People's Front (BPF), CPI, CPI(M), CPI(ML), and the Anchalik Gana Morcha (AGM) in Assam.

Farmer leaders to visit Assam

Meanwhile, an umbrella body of farmer unions Samyukta Kisan Morcha said that it would send a team of leaders to the poll-bound states of West Bengal and Assam, urging the people not to vote for the "anti-farmer" BJP. The union has been protesting against the Centre's three farm laws. Farmer leader Darshan Pal told PTI that the visit will go on in Assam for three days starting March 12. The SKM said that at least 280 farmers have "sacrificed their lives" in the ongoing protests. "Today, a 50-year-old farmer Radheshyam from Jind district of Haryana got martyred at Tikri Border," the members of SKM said.