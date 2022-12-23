Republic TV on Friday confronted RJD leader and Bihar’s former Finance Minister Abdul Bari Siddiqui for his 'India's atmosphere unbearable' remark. Stoking a major controversy, the RJD leader advised his children studying abroad to settle there and not to return to India as he wasn’t sure whether they will be able to tolerate the living conditions back home.

Republic confronts RJD's Abdul Bari Siddiqui over his 'Anti-India' remark

In an exclusive conversation with Republic, RJD leader Abdul Bari Siddiqui claimed that his statement has been misinterpreted as he was talking about the hatred of politics that is being spread in the country. "There is no problem in having a verbal debate and people make harsh remarks in politics. I cannot even dream of being or saying anything that's Anti-India. For those who are interpreting my statement as against the country's interest and are offended, I would like to appeal to them that they should also call out the people who are in reality doing and spreading politics of jealousy, hatred, malice, and killing."

#RepublicExclusive | Republic confronts, RJD leader Abdul Bari Siddiqui defiant after making controversial 'Indian atmosphere not congenial' remark - https://t.co/rOqh3LIbyd pic.twitter.com/cQYrs5BT71 — Republic (@republic) December 23, 2022

On being confronted over the mandatory Urdu-speaking schools and declaring Friday as a holiday instead of Sunday in a rural area of Bihar & Jharkhand, Siddiqui said, "The minorities have received certain special rights in the constitution but the ones who are forcefully imposing such rules are wrong."

"I have just started a debate and I am again saying that hatred politics is never going to work country's upliftment and will hamper unity. We have never raised objection to the action taken against people who are involved in anti-national activities. I don't even know exactly what is PFI and we didn't raise any questions about the government's decision," he added.

Abdul Bari further said, "I don't care about Owaisi, our party president is Lal Prasad Yadav. This country belongs to all of us, the blood of our forefathers is in the country. You must have heard the last part of my statement. I had said that the atmosphere prevailing in the country is why I am saying this."

#RepublicExclusive | 'Statement misconstructed': RJD leader and former Bihar Minister Abdul Bari Siddiqui on his remark that sparked controversy - https://t.co/bn2E9PIOwP pic.twitter.com/DIxy3n2GDC — Republic (@republic) December 23, 2022

RJD’s ex-min advises 'children to settle abroad and not to return India'

Siddiqui said, “I have a son who attends Harvard University and a daughter who has passed out from the London School of Economics. I told my son and daughter to work there (abroad) only, to get citizenship if they can.” He further stated they will not be able to live in India, “I told them that the atmosphere (in India) is such that I don’t know whether they will be able to bear it or not.” He added, "You can understand how painful it is for a man to tell his children to leave their motherland. But such a time has come."

It is pertinent to mention that Siddiqui’s son is currently studying at Harvard University and his daughter has passed out from the London School of Economics he has asked them to settle there if possible after taking citizenship of the respective country.