RJD Flags Hospital Under Construction Since 2006; Tejashwi Points To Nitish's 15 Yr-rule

Lamenting at the abysmal state of Bihar's health system, RJD on Thursday, shared a photo of an alleged under-construction hospital in Pupari block in Sitamarhi. RJD added that the hospital has been in construction since 2006 and is yet to become functional. Bihar's Opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav reminded all that this was the state of affairs under Nitish Kumar who has been CM for 15 years. Bihar has 54,407 active COVID cases, 6,17,397 recovered cases and 4241 fatalities.

RJD: Hospital still under construction

Recently, Tejashwi Yadav won praise across political lines when he converted his government residence in Patna to a COVID Care Centre amid the COVID-19 crisis. Mentioning that treatment at this facility will be free of cost, he also wrote to the Bihar government to include this centre for according services to COVID-19 patients. Reportedly, Yadav has been living with his mother Rabri Devi at her 10 Circular Road residence despite being allocated a bungalow at Polo Road. He had also sought permission so that MLAs can serve COVID-19 patients and their attendants by providing them relief materials, besides opening centres and community kitchens for them.

Unimpressed by RJD scion's gesture, former Bihar Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi questioned RJD on why Tejashwi's two sisters, who are doctors, had not served people during the pandemic period. Moreover, he contended that the Lalu Prasad Yadav-led party would have taken permission from the state government before starting the hospital if it was seriously concerned about the welfare of the poor. Modi added, "Instead of a government residence, Tejashwi Yadav should have converted one of the several illegally acquired houses in Patna into a COVID hospital where the poor can be treated for poor."

Bihar's COVID apathy

Last week, nearly 40 decomposed bodies surfaced on the banks of Ganga in Bihar raising alarm amongst local citizens and later piled up on Mahadeva Ghat's bank at Chausa town. After being identified to be of COVID-19 patients, Buxar DM said that the bodies 'appear to be 4-5 days old' and added that they will be cremated respectfully. The district administration has alleged that the bodies might have floated from Uttar Pradesh and are of COVID-19 patients. A day later, several bloated and decomposing dead bodies surfaced on the banks of river Ganga in Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur - which is 55 km away from Buxar. The Centre directed Uttar Pradesh and Bihar to prevent dumping of dead bodies in the Ganga and its tributaries, and focus on their safe disposal and dignified cremation.